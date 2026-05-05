There were no reports of injuries.

CCTV showed that the fire had ben started deliberately minutes before, the force said.

The Metropolitan Police said officers were called just before 5.15am by the London Fire Brigade, and that minor damage had been caused to a set of gates and a lock at the front of the building.

It comes after a string of arson attacks on Jewish community sites in the capital and in the wake of the stabbings of two Jewish men in Golders Green last week.

Jewish security charity Shomrim said that fire crews were called out to the building in Nelson Street, Whitechapel, east London, in the early hours of Tuesday.

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Detective Chief Superintendent Brittany Clarke, who leads policing in the area, said: “We are taking this incident extremely seriously and we will be working closely with colleagues from Counter Terrorism Policing to support the investigation.

“The building targeted has not been operational as a synagogue for some years but that will be of little comfort to the Jewish community in Tower Hamlets, Hackney and beyond, who are first in my thoughts this morning.

“Local residents can expect to see an increased police presence in the area while enquiries into this incident continue.”

The former synagogue in Whitechapel was due to be sold at auction earlier this year, with a separate bid by a Muslim group to buy the building and convert it into a mosque and community centre.

Since late March there have been a series of arson attacks at Jewish sites in London, as well as a double stabbing in Golders Green that is being treated as an act of terrorism.

Most of the attacks have been claimed by a group called Hayi, that is suspected to be backed by Iran in a bid to sow division in Britain.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer is hosting a meeting of senior public figures on Tuesday to drive forward the UK’s response to antisemitism.

Commander Helen Flanagan, head of Counter-Terrorism Policing London, said: “This incident follows on from a number of arsons and attempted arsons targeting Jewish Londoners in the north-west of the city and we will be considering any potential links as their investigation gets under way.

“Detectives are already working quickly to gather evidence and identify those responsible and I would urge anyone with CCTV or information that could assist detectives to contact police.

“Counter-terrorism officers continue to work closely with our colleagues in the Metropolitan Police in response to the various incidents.

“We’re providing protective security advice and support to various organisations, community venues and businesses.

“With the (terrorism) threat level now raised to severe, everyone can play their part to keep themselves and their communities safe.

“If you see or hear anything that doesn’t look or feel right, then please report it to us. Your information could help us save lives.”

Anyone with information about the Nelson Street arson can contact police on 101 quoting reference CAD 1000/5MAY.