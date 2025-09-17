Thousands of people march in a ‘Trump not welcome' protest through Central London. Picture: Karl Black/Alamy Live News

By Jacob Paul

Thousands of people have descended on London to protest Donald Trump’s ‘unprecedented’ state visit to the UK.

Activists from the Stop Trump Coalition began to march from central London's Portland Place towards Whitehall at around 3pm today. Demonstrators were seen waving placards reading "no to racism", "no to Trump" and "stop arming Israel" as made their way through central London fuming at the US President’s visit.

Protestors gathered outside the BBC building before marching to Downing Street. Picture: Alamy

Around 5,000 people have joined the march so far, according to estimates from the Metropolitan Police. The Met said 1,600 officers have been deployed, including 500 from other forces. The Stop Trump Coalition consists of over 50 unions and charities, including a mix of climate activists, anti-racism and pro-Palestine campaigners. Read more: Trump applauds Red Arrows during windswept flypast over Windsor Castle amid 'unprecedented' UK visit Read more: LIVE: King and Trump watch Red Arrows flypast after US President lays wreath at tomb of late Queen

Thousands have marched across London fuming at Trump's visit. Picture: Getty

A spokesperson for the coalition said ahead of the march: "A government that will bow down to Trump and to racism is one that will open the door to fascism." Comedian Nish Kumar attended today’s rally in Parliament Square against Donald Trump’s second state visit. He said the Unite the Kingdom protest led by far-right activist Tommy Robinson over the weekend puts the UK in “an incredibly scary position”. Mr Kumar said he is “incredibly scared right now” but urged protesters at the anti-Trump rally to come together before he led chants of “say it loud, say it clear, Donald Trump’s not welcome here”. “We have a common aim, there are more of us than there are of them, let’s not give up this fight,” Mr Kumar said. Former Labour MP Zara Sultana also attended and referred to the far-right marchers who flooded central London’s streets on Saturday. She said protesters “marched with the backing of international figures of the far right”, and included Mr Trump among them. Green Party Zack Polanski was in London today to blast what he described as the pomp and ceremony of Donald Trump’s second state visit, branding it “absolutely outrageous”.

Trump met with King Charles in Windsor today. Picture: Getty

He said in front of the 5,000-strong crowd at the anti-Trump rally: “Of course, we should have a relationship with the American president who’s democratically elected, but to give him a state visit, millions of pounds spent on security, a red carpet, the pomp and ceremony of everything that’s happening – that’s absolutely outrageous. “We had racist marches on our streets this Saturday. And, actually, that’s a moment that Keir Starmer should be in front and centre outside Downing Street, essentially bringing the country together.

Protesters gather in Parliament Square during a demonstration of the Stop Trump Coalition group against President Donald Trump's state visit in London. Picture: Alamy