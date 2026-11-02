Anti-war activists chain themselves to car at RAF base 'used by US Airforce'
Activists held the demonstration at RAF Lakenheath in Suffolk in opposition to so-called "illegal wars"
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Several anti-war protesters have been arrested after they chained themselves to a car at the entrance of an RAF base used by the US Air Force.
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The group of activists held the demonstration at RAF Lakenheath in Suffolk in opposition to "illegal wars" involving the US and the UK, ahead of Tuesday's midterm elections.
They also called on the government to shut down US bases in the UK to end "complicity" in conflicts in the Middle East, and raised concerns that nuclear weapons were possibly being kept at the base.
RAF Lakenheath is the largest military base operated by the US Air Force in the UK.
It is home to the largest US fighter wing in the UK, including the F-35A Lightning II aircraft, which is certified to carry the B61-12 thermonuclear weapon.
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Suffolk Police said it was called just before 7.00 am to reports of a "small protest" outside the base and that 10 people were later arrested on suspicion of committing public nuisance, obstruction of a highway and locking on.
The force said nine people were being held on custody, with one released on bail while a car was also seized.
One of the protesters,94-year-old human rights lawyer Margaret Owen, said: “At the age of 94 this is a wonderful opportunity for me to take part in a lock-on, which I’d never heard of before, and to stand against the war machines that are destroying millions of lives.”
Another protestor, Carolyn Gelenter, 68, a Jewish daughter of a Polish Holocaust Survivor, said: "The illegal wars continue, the genocide continues. After what my father suffered, I am compelled to participate in whatever form of nonviolent action it takes to stop our government from using taxpayers' money to aid and abet illegal war and genocide.”
Ben Taylor, 32, an ex-soldier said: "The UK Government needs to stop giving in to the bullying of the US. By giving in, UK citizens suffer, especially the poorest and those most at risk.”
The Ministry of Defence previously said it had authorised the US to operate British airbases for defensive missions to destroy Iran's missile capabilities, following a similar protest earlier this year.
In April, 13 people were arrested for holding a six-hour blockade of the base.
A spokesperson added that Iran was "threatening British people, bases, and our partners in the region".