Activists held the demonstration at RAF Lakenheath in Suffolk in opposition to so-called "illegal wars"

RAF Lakenheath is the largest military base operated by the US Air Force in the UK. . Picture: Lakenheath Alliance for Peace

By Issy Clarke

Several anti-war protesters have been arrested after they chained themselves to a car at the entrance of an RAF base used by the US Air Force.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

They also called on the government to shut down US bases in the UK to end "complicity" in conflicts in the Middle East, and raised concerns that nuclear weapons were possibly being kept at the base. Picture: Lakenheath Alliance For Peace

Suffolk Police said it was called just before 7.00 am to reports of a "small protest" outside the base and that 10 people were later arrested on suspicion of committing public nuisance, obstruction of a highway and locking on. The force said nine people were being held on custody, with one released on bail while a car was also seized. One of the protesters,94-year-old human rights lawyer Margaret Owen, said: “At the age of 94 this is a wonderful opportunity for me to take part in a lock-on, which I’d never heard of before, and to stand against the war machines that are destroying millions of lives.” Another protestor, Carolyn Gelenter, 68, a Jewish daughter of a Polish Holocaust Survivor, said: "The illegal wars continue, the genocide continues. After what my father suffered, I am compelled to participate in whatever form of nonviolent action it takes to stop our government from using taxpayers' money to aid and abet illegal war and genocide.”

RAF Lakenheath. Picture: Lakenheath Peace Alliance