Scientists have developed a new method that uses light to destroy a protein in bacteria which makes it resistant to antibiotics.

The process "rescues" the activity of existing drugs, and researchers are hopeful that it could become a "versatile tool" to help tackle antimicrobial resistance (AMR).

Experts from the Francis Crick Institute and King's College London adapted a method typically used for cancer drug discovery to target an enzyme only found in drug-resistant bacteria.

This enzyme, known as NDM-1, breaks down commonly used antibiotics such as penicillin.

The new process - dubbed Ru1 - comprises a light-activated metal which is attached to a molecule that binds to NDM-1.

When exposed to blue light in a process known as phototherapy, the metal complex produces molecules called reactive oxygen species (ROS) that cause damage to these proteins.

Jeannine Hess, group leader of the biological inorganic chemistry laboratory and lecturer in the department of chemistry at King's College London, said: "Many new antibiotics are not truly new at all. They are improved versions of previous drugs, attacking bacteria in a similar way.