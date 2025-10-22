In 2024/25, some 92.6 million antidepressants were prescribed to an estimated 8.89 million patients in England

Antidepressants linked to weight change highlighted in study. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

People taking certain antidepressants can put on up to 2kg in the first two months of treatment, while patients taking other drugs can expect to shed 2.5kg, according to a new review.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Academics set out to rank antidepressants based on a number of known side effects linked to the drugs in the first eight weeks after starting treatment. The research team, led by academics from the Institute of Psychiatry, Psychology & Neuroscience (IoPPN) at King’s College London, examined data on 58,534 people who took part in more than 150 studies comparing 30 antidepressants with a dummy drug, known as a placebo. They found the most noticeable differences in weight change; heart rate and blood pressure. Researchers said that the findings, which have been published in The Lancet, should “empower” patients but urged them to speak with a medic if they have any concerns. In 2024/25, some 92.6 million antidepressants were prescribed to an estimated 8.89 million patients in England. Read more: Fake weight-loss jabs flood UK as patients turn to social media dealers and black-market sellers Read more: Starting HRT years before menopause 'could cut health risks for women'

Sertraline was prescribed to an estimated 2.9 million patients in England last year. Picture: Alamy

According to data from NHS Business Services Authority (NHSBSA) the antidepressant sertraline was prescribed to an estimated 2.9 million patients in England last year. This drug, also known as Lustral, was linked to a 0.76kg weight loss and a reduction in heart rate of an average of two beats per minute, but it was also linked to slight increases in systolic and diastolic blood pressure. NHSBSA data show that amitriptyline was given to 2.2 million patients in England in 2024/25. This drug was linked to a 1.6kg increase in weight, on average; an increase in heart rate of nine beats per minute as well as increases in both systolic and diastolic blood pressure. Amitriptyline is a type of drug called a tricyclic antidepressant. This type of antidepressant is not recommended as a first-line treatment for depression as the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence urges medics to try a type of treatment called a selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRI) – like sertraline – first. As well as being used as a treatment for low mood and depression, amitriptyline can also be prescribed for pain management and migraine.

Some 1.4 million people were prescribed citalopram last year, another SSRI. Picture: Alamy

Some 1.4 million people were prescribed citalopram last year, another SSRI. Researchers found this drug was linked to patients losing an average of 0.65kg in weight, and they also, on average, saw decreases to heart rate and systolic blood pressure, but a slight increase in diastolic blood pressure. Overall, researchers found that there was an “approximate 4kg difference in weight change” depending on which drugs patients were prescribed – with those given agomelatine losing an average of 2.44kg while those given maprotiline – which is not usually prescribed in the UK – putting on an average of 1.82kg. On heart rate, they found “over 21 beats-per-minute difference in heart rate change” between fluvoxamine, which reduced heart rate by eight beats per minute, and nortriptyline, which increased it by an average of 13.8 beats per minute. Researchers point out that each 1kg in weight gain increases a patients’ heart risk. And increases in blood pressure can increase a person’s risk of stroke. But they acknowledged that a key limitation of the study was that it focused on the first eight weeks of treatment, and said that further research is needed to assess longer-term side effects. “Antidepressants are among the most widely used medicines in the world,” said senior author of the study Dr Toby Pillinger, an academic clinical lecturer at King’s IoPPN, a consultant psychiatrist. “While many people benefit from them, these drugs are not identical – some can lead to meaningful changes in weight, heart rate, and blood pressure in a relatively short period. “Our findings show that SSRIs, which are the most prescribed type of antidepressant, tend to have fewer physical side-effects, which is reassuring. But for others, closer physical health monitoring may be warranted. “The aim isn’t to deter use, but to empower patients and clinicians to make informed choices and to encourage personalised care.”