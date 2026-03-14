The Prairieland Detention Center. Picture: Google

By Jacob Paul

Eight people with alleged ties to a far-left militant group have been convicted on terrorism-related charges following a shooting at a Texas immigration detention centre.

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One person was also found guilty of attempted murder after prosecutors say he opened fire last summer outside the Prairieland Detention Center outside of Fort Worth, injuring a police officer. The Justice Department said the attack was plotted by antifa - a far-left anti-facsit organisation designated as a “Terrorist Threat” by Donald Trump’s White House. Antifa does not refer to a single organisation but is used as an umbrella term for left-wing militant groups that confront the far-right. The convictions come after a trial lasting nearly three weeks. It was presided over by US District Judge Mark Pittman, who was appointed by Trump. FBI Director Kash Patel had said the case marked the first time charges of providing material support to terrorists had targeted people with alleged antifa links. The nine defendants were trialled together and faced a flurry of charges including providing material support to terrorists, rioting, attempted murder, firearms and explosive charges. Read more: Police who defended US Capitol during January 6 riots claim memorial plaque ‘unlawfully hidden' from public Read more: Crucial witness claiming federal agents gave fake account of fatal Texas shooting dies in car crash

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi. Picture: Getty

They were all convicted of all charges they faced. U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi said following the verdict: “Antifa is a domestic terrorist organization that has been allowed to flourish in Democrat-led cities – not under President Trump, “Today’s verdict on terrorism charges will not be the last as the Trump administration systematically dismantles Antifa and finally halts their violence on America’s streets.” ICE Director Todd M. Lyons said: “The calculated, violent attack at ICE’s Prairieland facility was an abhorrent way for antifa terrorists to ‘protest’ the way this agency enforces the law — but these verdicts make clear that those who choose violence over lawful expression will face the full force of the American justice system.” “The men and women who serve at these facilities deserve to do their jobs without facing intimidation or violence. Let today’s outcome serve as a warning: Those who target federal officers with intimidation, ambush tactics or political violence will be investigated, prosecuted and held accountable.”

Federal agents with Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) detain a protestor wearing an "Antifa" shirt. Picture: Getty