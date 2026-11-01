ing Charles III laughs and shakes hands with Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda, Gaston Browne with Governor-General of Antigua and Barbuda. Picture: Chris Jackson/Getty

By Jacob Paul

The Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda said he wants the King removed as his country's head of state and called on Andy Burnham to go further than a slavery apology and offer reparations.

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Gaston Browne's remarks came moments after he met with King Charles and Queen Camilla at a Sunday Service in Antigua during their Caribbean tour. The political leader said he had a lot of respect for the King, but reiterated his position that Antigua should remove him as head of state. "I can say to you, I am a Republican. So if you asked me about my personal view, I would like to see Antigua and Barbuda become a republic… but I have to recognise and accept the fact that there are certain constitutional provisions to become a republic, and that, ultimately, it is the decision of the people to determine whether or not we become a republic,' he told a broadcaster. More than two-thirds of Antiguan citizens need to vote to replace the British Monarch to change the constitution if the King is ever to be removed. "So until such time as the question is put to them, I have to accept that, you know, King Charles remains. I serve the King, and he will continue to benefit from, you know, all of the courtesies and respect as our King… but again, you know, from time to time we have to test the waters," Mr Browne added. Read more: Burnham warned formal apology for slavery will open door to reparations demands ahead of King's Commonwealth speech Read more: King and Queen attend Sunday Service in Antigua amid calls for slavery apology

Gaston Browne pictured ahead of the arrival of King Charles III and Queen Camilla. Picture: Chris Jackson/Getty

It comes after Andy Burnham said on Friday he's prepared to discuss an apology for Britain's role in the slave trade – which would be an unprecedented move for a British Prime Minister. However, Mr Burnham said the taxpayer should not be held financially liable for the slave trade in which they played no part. "I understand the politics in the UK, in which it may be a difficult proposition for him to agree to any form of reparations, but that does not negate the need for reparations," the Antigua and Barbuda PM told ITV. He argued that Caribbean countries are "not coming to Britain and making demands that you cannot afford" but he said the repatriation funds should be taken from the UK's foreign development budget. "If there is no compensation, there's likely to be a repeat of those atrocities sometime in the future. And you can see what is happening globally already," he added. Mr Browne’s views echo those of fellow Caribbean leaders, with St Lucia’s Prime Minister Philip J Pierre, chairman of the 15-member Caribbean Community (Caricom), reportedly saying the Caribbean-based economic and political bloc was “ready to engage” in the structured dialogue Mr Burnham offered. “No British prime minister has gone this far before… we are ready to engage,” he wrote.

Kiing Charles III and Queen Camilla are on a tour of the Caribbean. Picture: CHRIS JACKSON/Getty