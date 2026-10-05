I know how this story goes, because I’ve seen it before.

Antisemitism tore the Labour Party apart, and this week I watched the Greens race further down the same path.

It never started with open hatred. It started with obsessive “criticism of Israel”. Then conference meetings, then social media pile-ons against Jewish members who objected. Anyone who raised concerns was accused of acting in bad faith, of “weaponising” antisemitism, and being a smear merchant. A traitor and a conspirator.

An activist accused TV presenter Rachel Riley of being paid “30 pieces of silver” for criticising Jeremy Corbyn and of having “prostituted her Jewishness”. Other activists then started a campaign to boycott her. The Labour Party became a place where Jews were treated as suspects.

Overt racism previously restricted to the far-right got a free pass from the party as legitimate political analysis - even Holocaust denial in one case.

How did it get there? Ed Miliband’s £3 registered supporter scheme set the process in motion. Extremists coordinated to infiltrate the party and install their man, Jeremy Corbyn, as leader. Many left when Corbyn stepped down - the project had failed and instead of looking at themselves, some blamed a Jewish plot to manipulate the electorate.

By the end, Jewish MPs had been hounded out of the party. The volume of threats and harassment got so bad that Jewish MP Luciana Berger needed a police escort at conference. In 2020, the Equality and Human Rights Commission found Labour responsible for unlawful harassment and discrimination.

Watching the Green Party, I recognise the steps. They had their leadership election in 2025, with Zack Polanski as the “insurgent”. A surge of new members followed, with one senior Green calling it a “hostile takeover”. Since then I have seen Labour members who were expelled, suspended or who left the party over antisemitism before they were pushed, join the Green Party.

Then they descended on Brighton for the conference - a town that has seen this before. Labour's 2017 conference was mired in antisemitism. A fringe event put the Holocaust up for debate, and activists reportedly cheered a suggestion that Jewish and pro-Israel groups should be expelled from the party.

The Labour council leader, Warren Morgan, threatened to bar future conferences, saying he had to speak up against racism “as and when it is given a platform in the city”. But there are no Warren Morgans now, so the Green conference went ahead and the veil was well and truly lifted. Jewish members were given a “safe room” in case they felt in danger.

Green members voted that “Zionism is racism”, making theirs the first mainstream British party to adopt that slogan as policy. It is a revival of Soviet antisemitic campaigns which were based on Nazi propaganda campaigns. Eventually, the Soviet Union designed and drove the 1975 UN “Zionism is Racism” resolution in order to weaken the West. It was overseen by Secretary-General Kurt Waldheim. A man, it turned out, who was a Nazi war criminal.

The resolution sparked a campaign across Britain to ban Jewish societies from universities. In 1989, the National Front sold posters featuring the “Zionism is racism” slogan. The UN resolution was eventually rescinded in 1991 as the Soviet Union collapsed.

And now it has been revived by a Green Party motion that calls Palestinian national rights an “inalienable right”, while branding Jewish national rights “racist”. It calls for the world's only Jewish state to be destroyed through “armed struggle”.

Then came the vote that was even more worrying, whatever you think about the Middle East. Members were offered a simple guarantee: that Jewish Greens would not be disciplined for going to “Zionist” synagogues. They voted it down. The party said the protection was “unnecessary”, while declaring that Zionism will now be “treated as any other form of racism”.

Not wanting to destroy Israel is a mainstream position among Jews and Jewish institutions. So if supporting Israel's existence is racism, what happens to the Jews who do?

Perhaps realising how bad it looks, Polanski and all five Green MPs put a fig leaf on the motion. They issued a statement promising they would “never tolerate any form of discrimination”. But it doesn’t override party policy.

I watched this happen once before. Labour's Jews were told they were exaggerating, until the EHRC proved them right. The Greens have been warned. This time, they can’t say they didn't know.

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Alex Hearn is the Director of Labour Against Antisemitism.

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