Antisemitism at UK universities 'significantly higher' than before October 7 attacks
The number of antisemitic incidents at British universities reported to a charity is “significantly higher” than before the Hamas attacks on Israel nearly three years ago, according to a report.
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The Community Security Trust (CST) said it received 83 reports of antisemitic incidents affecting Jewish students, academics, university staff or campus organisations in the UK during the 2024/25 academic year and 95 reports in 2025/26 – a 14% increase in the past year.
In 2022/23 – the last academic year before the attacks on Israel on October 7 2023 and subsequent conflict in Gaza – there were 53 antisemitic incidents reported at UK universities.
The charity, which monitors antisemitism in Britain, noted that the latest figures are lower than the “unprecedented” 272 incidents reported during the academic year of 2023/24.
But it said there is a “baseline level of antisemitism that is significantly higher” than before October 7 2023.
The report – which covers the academic years of 2024/25 and 2025/26 – said the majority of incidents reported to the charity were in the category of abusive behaviour (149 incidents).
But the CST did record two incidents of extreme violence in 2024/25 – one in Edinburgh and one in Leeds – which was the first time the charity has recorded incidents of this kind at universities.
Incidents in this category cover any attack potentially causing loss of life or grievous bodily harm (GBH), the charity’s report said.
The report highlighted concerns over incidents perpetrated by university staff, who were responsible for 16 antisemitic incidents across the two years.
Staff-perpetrated incidents occurring in the classroom are “significant”, the charity said.
It added: “University staff occupy positions of authority and influence, so their views carry increased weight with their audience.
“Students may also feel reluctant to challenge or report antisemitic behaviour when it comes from lecturers, tutors or supervisors.”
The charity has called on universities to prepare for the start of the academic year as a “predictable period of heightened risk of antisemitism”.
It added that institutions should make clear the difference between anti-Israel speech or activity, and antisemitism, and enforce this difference through disciplinary action when students, staff or societies cross the line.
Mark Gardner, chief executive of the CST, said: “These figures show that Jews are still facing a very serious campus antisemitism problem.
“Figures have fallen from their post-7 October 2023 peak, but are still far higher than before that dreadful day.
“It is particularly troubling that a growing proportion of the anti-Jewish actions involve university staff, who carry authority and make victims feel especially vulnerable.
“Universities have a duty to ensure that Jewish students and staff can study, work and participate on campus the same as anyone else.
“Sympathy is not enough, it needs action against those who abuse, threaten or target Jews, whether they are students, staff or external activists.”
Lord Mann, the Government’s independent adviser on antisemitism, said: “Universities have a duty of care towards Jewish students and staff, who should be able to carry out their work and their studies without the threat or the actuality of so-called educated people choosing to target them because they are Jewish.
“Those incapable of civility need to be challenged by their university and those who target abuse and threats need to be disciplined, and in extreme examples they should forfeit the privileges afforded to those who work or study in our centres of learning.”
'Frighteningly endemic'
Shadow education secretary Laura Trott accused some universities of “simply not doing enough” to crack down on antisemitic incidents as she called for greater scrutiny of higher education institutions.
She said: “Antisemitism is becoming frighteningly endemic in our universities.”
Ms Trott added: “I wrote to the previous Education Secretary urging the Office for Students to set firm deadlines for tackling incidents, with penalties for universities that fail to act.
“There must be consequences for this vile behaviour.”
'Deeply troubling'
Education Secretary Lucy Powell called the CST’s findings “deeply troubling”.
She said: “No student should have to choose between expressing their identity and feeling safe on campus, yet for too many Jewish students that remains a reality.
“We expect universities to take a zero-tolerance approach to antisemitism, and are providing training to help university staff identify and respond to incidents swiftly.”
In May, the former prime minister Sir Keir Starmer said universities would be expected to publish details of antisemitic attacks on campuses as he called on universities to “demonstrate action” when abuses take place.
Vivienne Stern, chief executive of Universities UK (UUK), said: “The rise in antisemitic incidents in the UK, including on university campuses, is a serious concern.
“Universities have a responsibility to protect Jewish students and staff from abuse, and to ensure that students and staff clearly understand where the expression of a strongly held view becomes antisemitism and harassment.”
Over the past three years, the UUK has brought together university leaders with experts – including the CST, the Union of Jewish Students and the Office for Students – to work on guidance and share effective practice, she said.
But Ms Stern added: “There is more to do, particularly in building confidence in the effectiveness of disciplinary processes.
“This is a society-wide problem. Universities face particular challenges, but they are also uniquely well placed to foster the skills in disagreeing well, and within the law.”