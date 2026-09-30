The number of antisemitic incidents at British universities reported to a charity is “significantly higher” than before the Hamas attacks on Israel nearly three years ago, according to a report.

The Community Security Trust (CST) said it received 83 reports of antisemitic incidents affecting Jewish students, academics, university staff or campus organisations in the UK during the 2024/25 academic year and 95 reports in 2025/26 – a 14% increase in the past year.

In 2022/23 – the last academic year before the attacks on Israel on October 7 2023 and subsequent conflict in Gaza – there were 53 antisemitic incidents reported at UK universities.

The charity, which monitors antisemitism in Britain, noted that the latest figures are lower than the “unprecedented” 272 incidents reported during the academic year of 2023/24.

But it said there is a “baseline level of antisemitism that is significantly higher” than before October 7 2023.

The report – which covers the academic years of 2024/25 and 2025/26 – said the majority of incidents reported to the charity were in the category of abusive behaviour (149 incidents).

But the CST did record two incidents of extreme violence in 2024/25 – one in Edinburgh and one in Leeds – which was the first time the charity has recorded incidents of this kind at universities.

Incidents in this category cover any attack potentially causing loss of life or grievous bodily harm (GBH), the charity’s report said.

The report highlighted concerns over incidents perpetrated by university staff, who were responsible for 16 antisemitic incidents across the two years.

Staff-perpetrated incidents occurring in the classroom are “significant”, the charity said.

It added: “University staff occupy positions of authority and influence, so their views carry increased weight with their audience.

“Students may also feel reluctant to challenge or report antisemitic behaviour when it comes from lecturers, tutors or supervisors.”

The charity has called on universities to prepare for the start of the academic year as a “predictable period of heightened risk of antisemitism”.

It added that institutions should make clear the difference between anti-Israel speech or activity, and antisemitism, and enforce this difference through disciplinary action when students, staff or societies cross the line.