A Liverpool man has been charged with racially abusing footballer Antoine Semenyo during a match at Anfield.

The incident is alleged to have happened at the Premier League Liverpool v Bournemouth fixture on August 15, Merseyside Police said.

Mark Mogan, 47, of Templehill Close, Dovecot, has been charged with Racially Aggravated Section 5 Public Order against the Bournemouth forward.

