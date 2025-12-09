Liverpool man charged with racially abusing Bournemouth’s Antoine Semenyo
A Liverpool man has been charged with racially abusing footballer Antoine Semenyo during a match at Anfield.
The incident is alleged to have happened at the Premier League Liverpool v Bournemouth fixture on August 15, Merseyside Police said.
Mark Mogan, 47, of Templehill Close, Dovecot, has been charged with Racially Aggravated Section 5 Public Order against the Bournemouth forward.
Merseyside Police said in a statement: "We can confirm that a Liverpool man has been charged in connection with an incident during a Liverpool FC match at Anfield in August."
Mogan has been conditionally bailed and will appear at Liverpool Magistrates' Court on December 22.