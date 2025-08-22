Antoine Semenyo of AFC Bournemouth during the Premier League match between Liverpool and Bournemouth. Picture: Getty

By Alice Padgett

Antoine Semenyo believes prison sentences should be considered as a punishment for racial abuse in football, following his “painful” experiences at the hands of a supporter last week.

The first game of the new Premier League season was marred by an incident that saw the Bournemouth forward allegedly targeted by a pitch-side spectator at Anfield, during his side's 4-2 defeat by Liverpool. The London-born Ghana international, who scored twice in the match, reported the incident to referee Anthony Taylor and a 47-year-old man was subsequently arrested. The man was released on bail on suspicion of an aggravated public order offence and has been banned from any regulated football match in the UK as part of his bail conditions. In his first interview on the matter, Semenyo told ITV News even more should be done - by both football and legal authorities.

Antoine Semenyo of Bournemouth during a training session at Canford Performance Centre. Picture: Getty

"Whatever the Premier League are doing, it's not enough and there's more that needs to be done," he said. Expanding the theme, he added: "It could be jail time, it could be banned from stadiums for a lifetime, it could be anything along the lines of that, but I feel like there has to be something else." The 25-year-old, who thanked the team-mates, opponents and fans who showed him support on the day, also revealed he was subjected to further abuse on social media in the aftermath of the incident. "I feel like in this day and age it just doesn't make sense and we want to know why it keeps happening. It was pretty painful to hear," he said. "I got back on the coach and I was just going through my messages. I wanted to reply back to family and friends, to be honest and then it obviously popped across the screen on Instagram, I was getting racially abused as well, and it's just like straight after the game that's happened. "Someone has felt the need to come online and do that, so that made me angry, to be honest. Why would you want to do that?"