The Premier League season opener between champions Liverpool and AFC Bournemouth was temporarily halted after racist abuse was directed toward striker Antoine Semenyo.

The Bournemouth player was reportedly the subject of discriminatory language in the match's first half, and play was paused as a result.

Shortly after new Reds striker Hugo Ektike scored the opener at Anfield, referee Anthony Taylor halted play calling Liverpool head coach Arne Slot and Iraola together with the fourth official Farai Hallam to tell them the Semenyo had reported a racist comment from a fan at the front of the Main Stand.

The match was later resumed and the Premier League has said it will investigate.

It is also understood police visited the officials' dressing room at half-time.

Liverpool then raced into a 2-0 lead courtesy of Cody Gakpo - but after half-time Semenyo scored two goals to claw Bournemouth back onto level terms.

But the champions managed to get an opening day win courtesy of Italian Federico Chiesa and talisman Mohammed Salah who scored late goals to secure Liverpool's first three points of the season in a 4-2 victory.