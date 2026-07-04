Kimi Antonelli has taken pole position for the British Grand Prix after a tightly fought qualifying session at Silverstone.

The Mercedes driver set a fastest lap of 1m 28.111 to beat Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton, with the front three separated by less than three tenths of a second.

Antonelli’s pole came after he also won the Sprint earlier in the day, giving him a perfect Saturday and extending his lead at the top of the world championship to 43.

It was another statement performance from the 19-year-old, who will start Sunday’s race from pole position. This is the championship leader’s fifth career pole.

“It all came together,” said Antonelli. “We built our way through qualifying and to bring the pole home is very satisfying."

Leclerc will line up alongside Antonelli on the front row after qualifying second, while Hamilton starts third for Ferrari after missing out on a place ahead of his team-mate in the closing stages.

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