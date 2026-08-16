The theft has been described by a local councillor as a 'blow to the heart' of the island's cultural heritage

The five surviving panels of Antonello’s Polittico di San Gregorio – three of which were stolen on Saturday. Picture: Museo Regionale Accascina Messina/REUTERS

By Katy Dartford

Thieves have stolen four artworks by 15th-century painter Antonello da Messina from a museum in his Sicilian hometown.

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The theft deprives Messina of parts of the only surviving work by the Renaissance painter to have remained in his native city, as well as a small painting the Sicilian region acquired two decades ago. The thieves entered the Museo Regionale di Messina late on Saturday, while the town was busy celebrating Assumption Day, Messina Mayor Federico Basile told Reuters. As part of the celebrations, the people of Messina escort a carriage with colourful statues of the Virgin, Jesus and angels throughout the city during an hours-long procession known as 'la Vara'. Read More: Two dead and evacuation under way as fires break out on Greek island Read More: Conservatives pledge ‘crackdown on illegal traveller sites’

The grounds of the Museo Regionale di Messina. Picture: REUTERS/Danilo Arnone

Enzo Caruso, a local councillor in charge of culture, said the city had been "truly stunned" by the burglary. "At first, nobody could believe it," he added. Caruso said the purchase of an Antonello da Messina piece by the Italian state for $15 million (£11 million) earlier this year had likely put the Messina museum on the criminals' radar. The site also houses works by baroque master Caravaggio. "This was almost certainly a commissioned theft," he added. The thieves stole five wooden panels that made up an altarpiece measuring 170 cm by 203 cm, known as Polittico di San Gregorio, but abandoned two panels just outside the museum.

The fourth, smaller stolen work, which depicts Virgin and Child. Picture: Museo Regionale Accascina Messina/Reuters

Originally comprising six boards and destined for a local monastery that was destroyed by Messina's 1908 earthquake, the altarpiece was the only work by the Sicilian painter never to have left his hometown. The thieves took a fourth artwork from a secure display case: a small two-sided painting depicting the Virgin with Child and a Franciscan monk on one side and Christ on the other. The work was part of the Wilhelm Soldan collection and was sold by Christie's to the Sicilian Region in 2003, the year it was attributed to Antonello da Messina. In February, Italy's culture ministry bought another two-sided painting, known as Ecce Homo, from Sotheby's just before it was to be sold at auction.

"Christ in Pieta", the reverse side of a double-sided devotional panel by Antonello da Messina. Picture: Museo Regionale Accascina Messina/REUTERS