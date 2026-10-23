Antonio Conte says he is not in advanced negotiations with any club after being linked with taking over as manager of Manchester United.

Conte guided Napoli to the Scudetto in 2025, but left the club at the end of last season after finishing runners-up to Inter.

Reports in his native Italy suggested former Chelsea and Tottenham boss Conte has set out conditions for his services, including over transfer policy as well as salary demands, should United decide to replace under-fire head coach Michael Carrick.

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The 57-year-old posted a statement, in both Italian and English, on his Instagram story stressing he would only consider a return to management when he believed “the conditions are right”.

Conte said: “Following recent media reports in Italy and abroad, I feel it is appropriate to clarify my position.

“My name has been linked with numerous clubs, but there are currently no negotiations at an advanced stage.

“Following a wonderful and successful spell in charge of Napoli, I will take the time I need to consider how and when to return to management. It will be a carefully considered decision, one I will make when I believe the conditions are right.

“I have read reports of financial demands and requests for full control that I have supposedly already made to the clubs mentioned, as well as reservations about what has been described as my ‘strong personality’. These reports are unfounded, as there is currently no concrete basis for such assessments.

“Should a concrete opportunity arise, that will be the time to hold discussions with the club concerned and jointly consider the terms of a potential agreement, with due regard for both parties’ needs and the qualities and approach that define my work as a manager.

“Until then, any assumptions about my demands and my professional future remain speculation and cannot be treated as fact.”