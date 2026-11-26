The odds on who might be cast to star opposite Robert Pattinson in future 007 project

Anya Taylor-Joy, Zendaya, Margaret Qualley, Suki Waterhouse and Florence Pugh. Picture: LBC / Alamy

By William Mata

Now Robert Pattinson has been cast as 007, attention is turning to who could be the Bond Girl in the spy's next film - and Margaret Qualley is currently the bookies' favourite.

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Pattinson, 40, said it was the "honour of a lifetime" to be cast as Bond in the film, which will be directed by Denis Villeneuve. It has not been confirmed what the film, which will be the first since No Time to Die in 2021, will be called or when it will be released, but the conversation about other roles is now commencing. Brad Pitt and Florence Pugh have both already said they would love to play the part of the villain, but British actress Pugh is among the bookies' favourites to instead play a companion / love interest to Bond. The part has been filled by actresses including Diana Rigg, Honor Blackman, Jane Seymour, Michelle Yeoh, Halle Berry and Eva Green in the past, with Léa Seydoux starring opposite Daniel Craig in his final two outings. GoldenEye and The World is Not Enough are among the Bond films to have had female villains. Here are all of the odds about the next possible Bond girl, as provided by Oddschecker.

What are the odds on who could play the next Bond girl? Margaret Qualley - 5/4

Margaret Qualley in The Substance (2024). Picture: Pictorial Press Ltd/Alamy

The American actress, 32, has had a big few years, starring in Oscar-nominated films such as The Substance, Blue Moon, Poor Things and Kinds of Kindness. Qualley had a breakout in the Netflix series Made in 2021 and has also featured as a lead in Ethan Coen comedies Honey Don't and Drive-Away Dolls. She stands as the favourite, perhaps in part due to her dance at the 2025 Oscars ahead of a tribute to the Bond franchise, alongside other actors who had featured in some of the films. Florence Pugh - 3/1

Thunderbolts Marvel movie Florence Pugh. Picture: FlixPix/Alamy

The 30-year-old has become a household name for her roles in the Marvel franchise as Yelena Belova in Black Widow and Thunderbolts. She is also in the upcoming Dune Part III and was also in the 2024 film We Live in Time. She has congratulated Pattinson on the casting and said on the red carpet that she is hoping to be cast as a villain. “I sent Denis a message this morning, and I said, ‘Congratulations on finding a new Bond. Nice catch. Any villains with the size of 5’4’?" she said. Suki Waterhouse -4/1

Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson arriving at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, the David Geffen Galleries, LACMA. Credit: Doug Peters/EMPICS/Alamy Live News. Picture: Doug Peters/Alamy

English actress and singer Waterhouse, 34, is engaged to Pattinson in real life, making her an obvious candidate for the role. She is best known for playing roles in Love, Rosie, The Divergent Series: Insurgent, Pride and Prejudice and Zombies, and Assassination Nation (2018). Waterhouse released her third studio album, Loveland, earlier this year. Anya Taylor-Joy - 5/1

Anya Taylor-Joy in The Northman. Picture: TCD/Prod.DB/Alamy

Another set to star in the upcoming Dune III, Taylor-Joy has a busy schedule over the next few years, with The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum also in the pipeline. The English actress, 30, is best known for playing the titular role in Emma (2019) and Mad Max: Furiosa (2025) as well as Beth Harmon in The Queen's Gambit. Taylor-Joy was most recently involved with Lucky on Apple TV. Maya Jama - 5/1

Maya Jama DJing at the launch of Virgin Holidays Departure Beach in Barbados. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

Although not known as an actress, Oddschecker has Jama, 32, as one of its favourites to be the next Bond girl. The model and presenter has starred as Aisha in The Gentlemen and in the BBC comedy drama The Duchess. She has recently stopped presenting Love Island. Rachel Grant said that her transition from Emmerdale to starring, briefly, in Die Another Day alongside Pierce Brosnan is proof that it can be done. “She’s beautiful, glamorous and has a striking, exotic look... I can certainly see why people might suggest her," she said. Zendaya - 15/2

Zendaya and Robert Pattinson in The Drama. Picture: Pictorial Press Ltd/Alamy