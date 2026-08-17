App feature allows deaf theatre-lovers to book BSL interpreters for shows
Deaf festivalgoers at this year’s Edinburgh Fringe can now request British Sign Language (BSL) interpreters for shows through an “innovative” mobile app feature, a charity has announced.
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The technology is part of the SignPort mobile app, which was launched last year by Deaf Action to connect deaf people with BSL interpreters.
The feature brings together show information in one searchable catalogue, enabling users to browse performances, search by venue or type of show, and request an interpreter for up to two performances per person.
Of the more than 3,000 shows at this year’s Fringe, only around 2.4% are currently set to feature BSL interpretation.
Deaf Action said the app update is another step forward in opening up more performances to deaf audiences, giving them greater choice and flexibility when planning their Fringe experience.
Nathan Rollinson, 36, who has been deaf since birth, said the technology will help reduce the barriers that can make it difficult for deaf people to access live performances.
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“It has been very frustrating and disappointing at times, especially when you want to enjoy the same cultural experiences as everyone else but cannot easily find information about BSL-interpreted performances,” he said.
“The Fringe has so many shows but without clear access information, it can feel overwhelming and discouraging.
“SignPort has helped so much already. It makes the process much smoother, clearer and more effective.
“Having an easy way to find BSL-interpreted performances and book interpreters will make a real difference for deaf audiences.
“It removes a lot of barriers and makes the performing arts feel much more accessible.”
Once a request has been submitted through the app, Deaf Action’s bookings team works with the performer, venue and available interpreters to establish whether the performance can be made accessible.
Users can also communicate with those arranging the booking, view details of the interpreter and follow a direct link to purchase their ticket.
Mercy Cherono, SignPort’s manager, said: “The Edinburgh Festival Fringe involves thousands of performances as well as audiences, interpreters, artists and venues.
“For deaf people, it also opens the door to cultural experiences that have traditionally been difficult to access.
“By making it easier to request interpretation, we’re helping deaf audiences discover more performances, while shining a spotlight on deaf artists, deaf-led productions and inclusive theatre.”
She added that if the technology can help improve access across a programme of this scale, it could be adapted for things like hospital appointments, council services, workplaces, conferences and major events.
The feature was developed specifically for this year’s festival, with the cost of the BSL translation services being covered by a £5,000 grant from the Edinburgh Festival Fringe Society.
Deaf Action chief executive Phillip Gerrard said the charity is “incredibly grateful” to the Fringe Society for supporting the pilot.
“It demonstrates a genuine commitment to improving accessibility and gives us the opportunity to test an innovative approach that puts more choice into the hands of deaf audiences,” he said.
“Our hope is that this is only the beginning.
“If similar investment could be secured from across Edinburgh’s festivals and cultural organisations, we could build on this success and create a city-wide interpreter request scheme that helps make Edinburgh one of the world’s most accessible festival cities for deaf people.”
Westaly Duignan, head of fundraising and strategic relationships at the Fringe Society, said: “The Edinburgh Festival Fringe Society has worked with Deaf Action for the past three years to deliver the BSL on request scheme, enabling 16 shows to provide BSL interpretation.
“We are delighted that Deaf Action has developed a new approach that allows BSL users to quickly and easily request an interpreter for the Fringe show of their choice.”
Mr Rollinson, who works as a photographer and tastemaker, said he used the technology to book an interpreter for two shows at this year’s festival.
“I’d appeal to potential funders to recognise how important equal access to culture is for deaf people,” he said.
“More funding would mean more availability, better access and more opportunities for deaf audiences to fully participate in the arts.”