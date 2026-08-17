Deaf Action said the app update is another step forward in opening up more performances to deaf audiences. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

Deaf festivalgoers at this year’s Edinburgh Fringe can now request British Sign Language (BSL) interpreters for shows through an “innovative” mobile app feature, a charity has announced.

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The technology is part of the SignPort mobile app, which was launched last year by Deaf Action to connect deaf people with BSL interpreters. The feature brings together show information in one searchable catalogue, enabling users to browse performances, search by venue or type of show, and request an interpreter for up to two performances per person. Of the more than 3,000 shows at this year’s Fringe, only around 2.4% are currently set to feature BSL interpretation. Deaf Action said the app update is another step forward in opening up more performances to deaf audiences, giving them greater choice and flexibility when planning their Fringe experience. Nathan Rollinson, 36, who has been deaf since birth, said the technology will help reduce the barriers that can make it difficult for deaf people to access live performances. Read More: Government to introduce AI summer boot camps to tackle youth unemployment Read More: Meta removes 756,000 teen accounts as Australian government threatens lawsuits to enforce social media ban

The new feature on the SignPort mobile app, which was launched last year by the charity to connect deaf people with BSL interpreters. Picture: PA

“It has been very frustrating and disappointing at times, especially when you want to enjoy the same cultural experiences as everyone else but cannot easily find information about BSL-interpreted performances,” he said. “The Fringe has so many shows but without clear access information, it can feel overwhelming and discouraging. “SignPort has helped so much already. It makes the process much smoother, clearer and more effective. “Having an easy way to find BSL-interpreted performances and book interpreters will make a real difference for deaf audiences. “It removes a lot of barriers and makes the performing arts feel much more accessible.” Once a request has been submitted through the app, Deaf Action’s bookings team works with the performer, venue and available interpreters to establish whether the performance can be made accessible.

Nathan Rollinson, who has been deaf since birth. Picture: PA