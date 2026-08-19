The leak appears to include references to AirPods with built-in cameras, as concerns about privacy and tech surveillance mount

By Georgia Bell

Tech giant Apple appears to have accidentally leaked several upcoming products in its latest software update, including footage of camera-enabled AirPods.

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Here is your first look at AirPods with Cameras in action using Visual Intelligence.



This video file came from macOS 26.7 RC pic.twitter.com/yo7RI4MCeu — Aaron (@aaronp613) August 18, 2026

The newest line of AirPods appears to centre on their AI visual search capabilities - rather than on taking photos or videos - which may provide some reassurance to those concerned about surveillance. This comes as tech company Meta faces backlash after launching a pair of smart glasses, known as Meta Glasses, which combine cameras with AI and allow users to take photos and videos of their surroundings whilst wearing them. Meta, which owns Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, faced a blow on Wednesday when it was announced that the controversial glasses were banned in England and Wales amid privacy concerns. It marks a stressful week for Mark Zuckerberg’s company, which stands accused of violating a series of federal and state privacy laws for children in the US.

Meta faces backlash after launching a pair of smart glasses, known as Meta Glasses, which prompted privacy concerns. Picture: Getty

On Tuesday, Meta began its trial over claims it was deliberately designed to be addictive to young people, in what is being described as "the largest consumer protection lawsuit in American history" Four US states are seeking billions of dollars from Meta, on behalf of a group of 29 states who filed a lawsuit against the company in 2023. They claim the company violated child privacy regulations, a claim Meta said it “strongly disagrees” with, and say it will prove their “longstanding commitment to supporting young people”. The trial, which began in a federal court in California on Tuesday, is expected to last between six and eight weeks, and will include testimony from Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

Family members hold a banner with the names of nearly 400 young people who allegedly died from the impacts of social media outside a courthouse in California on Tuesday. Picture: Getty