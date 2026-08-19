Apple accidentally leaks footage of camera–enabled AirPods in latest software update
The leak appears to include references to AirPods with built-in cameras, as concerns about privacy and tech surveillance mount
Tech giant Apple appears to have accidentally leaked several upcoming products in its latest software update, including footage of camera-enabled AirPods.
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The leak came when the software company released its latest update, which included details of several upcoming products expected in macOS 26.7.
The update mentions changes to the Home Hub, which include a screen, smart home devices, and appears to include references to AirPods with built-in cameras.
Newly released video footage shows how camera-equipped earphones will combine with Siri to allow users to interact with the real world using Visual Intelligence.
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Here is your first look at AirPods with Cameras in action using Visual Intelligence.— Aaron (@aaronp613) August 18, 2026
This video file came from macOS 26.7 RC pic.twitter.com/yo7RI4MCeu
The newest line of AirPods appears to centre on their AI visual search capabilities - rather than on taking photos or videos - which may provide some reassurance to those concerned about surveillance.
This comes as tech company Meta faces backlash after launching a pair of smart glasses, known as Meta Glasses, which combine cameras with AI and allow users to take photos and videos of their surroundings whilst wearing them.
Meta, which owns Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, faced a blow on Wednesday when it was announced that the controversial glasses were banned in England and Wales amid privacy concerns.
It marks a stressful week for Mark Zuckerberg’s company, which stands accused of violating a series of federal and state privacy laws for children in the US.
On Tuesday, Meta began its trial over claims it was deliberately designed to be addictive to young people, in what is being described as "the largest consumer protection lawsuit in American history"
Four US states are seeking billions of dollars from Meta, on behalf of a group of 29 states who filed a lawsuit against the company in 2023.
They claim the company violated child privacy regulations, a claim Meta said it “strongly disagrees” with, and say it will prove their “longstanding commitment to supporting young people”.
The trial, which began in a federal court in California on Tuesday, is expected to last between six and eight weeks, and will include testimony from Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg.
The trial, which has been likened to the fight against the tobacco industry in the 1990s, has been described by Kentucky Attorney General Russell Coleman as "the largest consumer protection lawsuit in American history".
The tech firm is under pressure to change features such as infinite scroll, which allows users to consume limitless content, and is being accused of being addictive.
On top of the trial, Meta faces thousands of lawsuits from authorities over social media addiction and child privacy concerns.
It is currently unclear if Apple intends to launch the product and the tech firm has not yet released a statement on the leak.
Apple has been contacted for comment.