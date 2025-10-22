The brands were granted 'strategic market status', a label reserved for the most dominant and influential companies on the market.

Apple could be forced to act over the mobile phone platform's dominance. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Apple and Google may be forced to change their mobile platforms as current rules could be “limiting innovation and competition”, a UK watchdog has found.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said the two tech giants had substantial and entrenched market power with their platforms. It confirmed they were given so-called "strategic market status", which is designated to the largest and most powerful businesses. The decision means the regulator can now choose to intervene to open them up to more competition that it says will benefit consumers and businesses. The CMA gained new powers at the beginning of the year to clamp down on players it believes are dominating digital markets. It launched investigations into Apple and Google's mobile platforms, which incorporates their operating systems, including iOS and Android, app stores and browsers that appear on mobile phones.

Android's platform - including app store, operating system and handsets have come under scrutiny. Picture: Alamy

Will Hayter, executive director for digital markets at the CMA, said: “Apple and Google’s mobile platforms are used by thousands of businesses right across the economy to market and sell products and services to millions of customers, but the platforms’ rules may be limiting innovation and competition. “Having taken into account the feedback received since our proposed decision, we have today designated Apple and Google’s mobile platforms with strategic market status.” Having strategic market status means a company has substantial and entrenched market power, and significant size, scale or influence in terms of their digital activity. They must also have turnover of more than £1 billion in the UK or £25 billion globally. A separate investigation into Google found that it had dominance over the market with its search engine services, including Chrome.

A man looks at his iPhone which displays the Apple logo, while sat at his computer desk (Editorial use only). Picture: Alamy