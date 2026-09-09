Apple have unveiled their first foldable iPhone - with an eye-watering $2,000 price tag.

The iPhone Duo will debut October 16, starting at $1,999 for the 256-gigabyte model, with the highest-spec model set to cost tech lovers $3,199.

This comes as the tech giant hikes the prices of its base models as AI-based demand sees wholesale component prices spike worldwide.

The iPhone 18 Pro is now priced at $1,199, with the larger Pro Max starting at $1,299.

Apple has now raised prices across its range of products, following on from iPad and Mac hikes last year.

The foldable Duo follows similar devices being launched by major rival Samsung.

The price point of the Duo is significantly less than its competitor, with Samsung's Z Fold 7 set at a $1,699 price point.

Foldable phones have sprung onto the market in recent years, allowing users to combine the size of a tablet with a device that can fit in a pocket.