Apple Martin, the daughter of Coldplay frontman Chris Martin and actress Gwyneth Paltrow, has denied claims that she was expelled from school for bullying.

One of the videos showed Martin appearing to jump into the photo of a fellow debutante, causing her to step to the side.

Rumours began to swirl in 2024 when videos circulated online of Martin at her debutante debut ball in Paris.

The 21-year old model posted a message on her Instagram story, dismissing the rumours which she said had "gotten so out of hand".

Read More: Gwyneth Paltrow reveals truth about 'caveman diet' after years of being 'obsessed' with healthy eating

Read More: ‘Thanks for letting us come home at last’: Coldplay stun fans on first night of unprecedented 10-night Wembley run

Martin shared a screenshot of a comment she left on the social media platform, appearing to respond directly to someone making claims about her.

The post said: "I didn't wanna respond but this narrative is completely false and has gotten so out of hand.

"I have never been expelled from any school, especially not for bullying anyone.

"I completely understand ppl not liking me and that is okay! The internet is a place where ppl can share their opinions.

"But this rumour is completely untrue, I am not that type of person and anyone who is close to me knows that."

Her mother, Paltrow, is the Oscar-winning actress known for Shakespeare in Love, the Iron Man franchise, Sliding Doors and the new sport drama Marty Supreme who she stars alongside Timothee Chalamet.

Martin's parents announced their divorce in 2014 which made headlines for describing it as a "conscious uncoupling".