Mark Zuckerberg’s company insisted it had not used the audio firm's vibration tech and would appeal the jury’s verdict.

Mark Zuckerberg's company has said it will appeal the verdict. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Bell

Apple has been ordered to pay $5.7bn (£4.3bn) in damages after a jury in the US found the tech company used another firm’s technology without permission.

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In 2021, audio company Taction Technology claimed that Apple had infringed two of its patents for tech known as haptics systems – which cause the phones to vibrate if they receive a message, or when users press a button. Haptics increase the sensory experience of modern devices, from smartphones and watches to video game controllers – giving the devices a more immersive, “real” feel. The software is built into Apple devices, including the iPhone and the Apple Watch. Mark Zuckerberg’s company insisted it had not used Taction's vibration tech and would appeal the jury’s verdict. In a statement, Apple said: "While we thank the jury for their consideration, we strongly disagree with today's verdict and the damages awarded, which are entirely unsupported by the facts.” Read more: Apple unveils first foldable iPhone at $2,000 for cheapest model - as tech giant hikes prices Read more: Apple opens ‘intimate’ new live music venue in Battersea Power Station

A young woman carrying a smartphone walks past an Apple Store on April 23, 2025 in Berlin. Picture: Sean Gallup/Getty Images

The statement went on: "Apple's Taptic Engine is fundamentally different from Taction's technology, which Taction's own testing of Apple's products confirmed during trial." In July, Apple launched a new legal challenge against the British government's latest attempt to create a so-called backdoor to access encrypted customer data. Apple lodged a legal complaint at the Investigatory Powers Tribunal over the Home Office's demand that the company allow it access to encrypted cloud backups of data belonging to British users. Last year, Britain dropped a previous mandate for such a backdoor that would have allowed access to British and US customers' data following months of negotiations with the US President Donald Trump's administration. However, British authorities subsequently issued a new "technical capability notice" to Apple that did not apply to US users, the Financial Times reported.

President Donald Trump speaks to the media after signing an executive order establishing the President's Military Spouse Commission in the Oval Office at the White House on August 03, 2026. Picture: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images