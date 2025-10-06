The companies could be forced to reimburse their customers if consumer experts Which? are successful in a legal battle against US tech giants Qualcomm.

Person holds Apple's new iPhone Pro Max inside the Apple Store, Regent Street. Picture: Getty

By Alex Storey

Customers who bought an Apple or Samsung phone between 2015 and 2024 may be entitled to a share of £480million after legal action was launched against technology giants Qualcomm.

Consumer company Which? are due to take the American company to court after claiming around 29 million UK customers paid "inflated" prices for smartphones. Qualcomm are accused of using anticompetitive strategies claimed to breach competition law. Which? allege the company charged Apple and Samsung inflated prices, which were passed on to customers through higher prices or lower quality products. Read more: UK class action against tech giant Qualcomm set to begin Read more: Apple launches AirPods that can help live translate languages

Qualcomm Cambridge - building on Cambridge Business Park in North Cambridge - Formerly Cambridge Silicon Radio, CSR, acquired by Qualcomm in 2015. Picture: Alamy

Customers who purchased an Apple of Samsung smartphone in the UK on or after October 1 2015 up until January 9 2024 can see if their device is part of the affected list on their website. If successful, it is estimated consumers will be owed around £17 each as part of the share. The first of two trials will focus on Qualcomm's alleged abuse of its "dominant market positions".

Which? say the second will centre around compensation owed to UK consumers as a result of the abuse. Similar action has been taken against Qualcomm in the US and Canada and in some cases the tech giants have already been punished with fines. Anabel Hoult, chief executive of Which?, said: "This trial is a huge moment. It shows how the power of consumers - backed by Which? - can be used to hold the biggest companies to account if they abuse their dominant position."