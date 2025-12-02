The man heading up artificial intelligence and machine learning for Apple has stepped down.

John Giannandrea, senior vice president for Machine Learning and AI Strategy, will be replaced by Amar Subramanya, who oversaw the development of Google's AI.

Mr Giannandrea will continue to be involved in Apple as an advisor before stepping down in Spring 2026.

He built a "world-class team" that is currently responsible for Apple Foundation Models, Search and Knowledge, Machine Learning Research, and AI Infrastructure.

Mr Subramanya was most recently the corporate vice president of AI at Microsoft, and previously spent 16 years at Google, where he was head of engineering for Google’s Geminia.

