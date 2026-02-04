Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer speaking during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons today. Picture: House of Commons/UK Parliament/PA Wire

By Jacob Paul

Sir Keir Starmer has told MPs he 'regrets' appointing Peter Mandelson as ambassador to the US.

Speaking in the Commons during PMQs, the Prime Minister said Mandelson "betrayed our country" by leaking to Jeffrey Epstein and had "lied repeatedly" during the appointment process to the US ambassador job. Sir Keir also said he has discussed with the King that Mandelson "should be removed from the list of Privy Counsellors on grounds that he brought the reputation of the Privy Council into disrepute". He said the new revelations from the Epstein files are "beyond infuriating", adding that Mandelson "lied repeatedly" about his relationship with Epstein. Sir Keir admitted that he was aware of Mandelson's ongoing relationship with Epstein when appointing him, but argued the "depth" of this was not known.

Mandelson was sacked as British Ambassador to the US after his Epstein ties emerged. Picture: Getty

"He lied about that to everyone for years," Sir Keir added. But he maintained that his team went through the proper processes including security vetting when hiring him. Tory leader Kemi Badenoch is seeking to force the Government to release all documents showing how Mandelson got the Washington job, including messages exchanged with key figures in Sir Keir’s inner circle including chief of staff Morgan McSweeney and top ministers. She said in the Commons: “The Prime Minister cannot blame the process. He did know, it was on Google. "If the Conservative research department could find this information out, why couldn’t Number 10?“On the 10th of September, when we knew this, I asked him at that despatch box, he gave Mandelson his full confidence at that despatch box, not once, but twice. He only sacked him after pressure from us.” She added: “Can the Prime Minister tell us did the official security vetting he received mention Mandelson’s ongoing relationship with the paedophile Jeffrey Epstein?”

Screen grab of Conservative party leader Kemi Badenoch speaking during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons, London. Picture: Alamy