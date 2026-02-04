'Betrayed our country': Starmer says he 'regrets appointing Mandelson' after 'he lied repeatedly to my team'
Sir Keir Starmer has told MPs he 'regrets' appointing Peter Mandelson as ambassador to the US.
Speaking in the Commons during PMQs, the Prime Minister said Mandelson “betrayed our country” by leaking to Jeffrey Epstein and had “lied repeatedly” during the appointment process to the US ambassador job.
Sir Keir also said he has discussed with the King that Mandelson “should be removed from the list of Privy Counsellors on grounds that he brought the reputation of the Privy Council into disrepute”.
He said the new revelations from the Epstein files are "beyond infuriating", adding that Mandelson "lied repeatedly" about his relationship with Epstein.
Sir Keir admitted that he was aware of Mandelson’s ongoing relationship with Epstein when appointing him, but argued the "depth" of this was not known.
"He lied about that to everyone for years," Sir Keir added.
But he maintained that his team went through the proper processes including security vetting when hiring him.
Tory leader Kemi Badenoch is seeking to force the Government to release all documents showing how Mandelson got the Washington job, including messages exchanged with key figures in Sir Keir’s inner circle including chief of staff Morgan McSweeney and top ministers.
She said in the Commons: “The Prime Minister cannot blame the process. He did know, it was on Google.
"If the Conservative research department could find this information out, why couldn’t Number 10?“On the 10th of September, when we knew this, I asked him at that despatch box, he gave Mandelson his full confidence at that despatch box, not once, but twice. He only sacked him after pressure from us.”
She added: “Can the Prime Minister tell us did the official security vetting he received mention Mandelson’s ongoing relationship with the paedophile Jeffrey Epstein?”
Sir Keir replied: “Yes it did. As a result, various questions were put to him.“I intend to disclose to this House all of the – national security prejudice to international relations on one side – I want to make sure this House sees the full documentation so it will see for itself the extent to which time and time again Mandelson completely misrepresented the extent of his relationship with Epstein and lied throughout the process, including in response to the due diligence.”
Concluding his statement to the Commons, the PM said: "I’m as angry as anyone about what Mandelson has been up to,“ he said.
He said the disclosures that have been made this week of him passing sensitive information at the height of the response to the 2008 financial crash is "utterly shocking and appalling.
“He’s betrayed our country. He’s lied repeatedly. He’s responsible for a litany of deceit.
“But this moment demands not just anger but action.
“And that’s why we’ve moved quickly referring material to the police, publishing legislation so we can remove titles from disgraced politicians, and stripping Mandelson of his privy counsellorship.
“That is what the public expect and that is what we will do.”
Wes Streeting told LBC on Wednesday Mandelson "betrayed his country" and Epstein's victims.
Speaking to LBC’s Nick Ferrari, the Health Secretary branded the former Labour peer “stupid, irresponsible and reckless” after it emerged he was seemingly sending Epstein confidential market information at the peak of the 2008 financial crash.
Mandelson, a political appointment rather than a career diplomat, was sacked in September last year over his links with Epstein.
He returned to the political frontline when Sir Keir appointed him to the Washington role, seeking a high-profile figure to deal with Donald Trump’s White House.
The appointment was made despite Mandelson’s friendship with Epstein being known, although the full extent of their contact has only been revealed through a series of disclosures by the US authorities.
The Metropolitan Police on Tuesday evening said it had launched an investigation into the former government minister for misconduct in public office offences, which carry a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.
The Cabinet Office had passed material to the police after an initial review of documents released by the US Department of Justice as part of the Epstein files found they contained “likely market-sensitive information” and official handling safeguards had been “compromised”.
Emails from 2009 released in the Epstein Files appear to show Lord Mandelson shared sensitive information on at least four occasions, including an assessment by Mr Brown’s adviser of potential policy measures including an “asset sales plan”.