The Princess of Wales has said "it has never been more important to appreciate the value of one another, and of Mother Nature" in a message celebrating summer.

Kate made the comments as part of Kensington Palace’s quarterly Mother Nature video series, which was posted on social media platforms including Instagram and X.

She launched the series in spring as a celebration of the changing seasons across the UK.

In a personally signed caption to the post on Instagram, she wrote: "Our lives flourish when we cherish the bonds of love and friendship.

"It has never been more important to appreciate the value of one another, and of Mother Nature.

Here's to Summer. C"

