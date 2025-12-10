Apprentice star Luisa Zissman has revealed she is moving to Dubai after growing tired of crime in the UK - and the grim weather.

Her eldest daughter, 15 year-old Dixie who she shares with her ex-husband Oliver Zissman, will remain in the UK and finish her education at her boarding school.

She told her social media followers that five of her horses were also moving as part of the family’s ‘big relocation’.

The 38-year-old former Apprentice contestant is moving to the UAE with two of her three children, joining her Irish millionaire husband Andrew Collins who has already relocated there.

She said she agreed that ‘everyone was leaving the UK now,’ writing: “Very sad have always loved the UK but looking forward to not being cold & being able to walk alone at night safely.”

She is following in the footsteps of Rio and Kate Ferdinand who relocated their family to Dubai earlier this year.

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand, who has an estimated net worth of £57m, also admitted to LBC he relocated to Dubai this summer because of Britain's high tax rate.

Read more: Bestselling author of Shopaholic books Sophie Kinsella dies aged 55 after battle with brain cancer

Read more: Sharon Osbourne reveals Ozzy's last words in heartbreaking account of his final moments

He questioned where British taxpayers' money is being spent as public services appear to be "falling apart".

Speaking to LBC's Tom Swarbrick, the ex-England player said if services such as the NHS were "working perfectly well", then people "don't mind" paying tax.

"But when there's things that are falling apart and going wrong in the country, then I sit there and go, we pay towards tax and is it really going towards the things that are actually benefiting the people that live here?" he added.