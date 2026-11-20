At 14, I was excluded from school. On paper, I was another problem child and nobody asked why.

The truth was, my mum was battling leukaemia, and I was her carer. A careers advisor eventually looked beyond the paperwork, and an apprenticeship changed my life.

But here’s the uncomfortable truth: I genuinely don’t think 16-year-old me would get an apprenticeship today.

We talk about opening up opportunities while too often expecting young people to arrive with perfect grades, polished CVs and a straightforward story. We need to get better at meeting people at face value.

I founded BREAKOUT, a youth employment charity to do just that. I meet young people who’ve applied for 100, sometimes 200 jobs to absolutely no avail. That’s why I have little patience for the suggestion that young people are choosing benefits over work.

Milburn’s research finds that 73% of surveyed young people outside employment and training wanted to move into one of them. The ambition is there, but there’s a shortage of accessible opportunities and effective support.

Alan Milburn’s final review has the ambition this crisis demands. Legal guarantees, more apprenticeships and a Youth Opportunity Service could change lives. But we’ve had enough announcements. The question we should now ask is: who gets the money, who holds the power and what happens when headlines fade?

Let’s be frank about corporatisation. Many charities are housed under larger corporate groups. This information must be made public. We need to ensure that they publish who controls it, who holds the contracts, how much funding reaches frontline partners and who answers when existing support fails. Public money demands public accountability, not another shiny grassroots badge.

You cannot rebuild trust with young people by sending them back through the same doors they’ve been excluded from.

I’m glad that Milburn envisages community organisations helping deliver the new service. But if commissioners hand the biggest contracts to familiar corporate providers, then expect independent grassroots charities to reach disengaged young people for scraps, we’ve failed before we’ve begun.

Employers have responsibilities too. We’ve built a jobs market where employers demand experience from young people but no one gives them any. Financial incentives may make hiring cheaper but it ultimately won’t make recruitment fairer or help someone stay in work.

We need to stop expecting young people to arrive as the finished article. Let’s help employers recruit for potential, make adjustments and support people through their first difficult months. An apprenticeship start isn’t an apprenticeship completed and a job start isn’t a career.

That's why we built BREAKOUT around trust, real employer experiences and relationships that continue after a programme ends. We work with employers to be better rather than simply telling them to do better. We also work with those around the young people - because parents, carers and trusted adults need somebody in their corner too.

Here's my challenge to every employer, from a small local business to a national company: open your doors, rethink how you recruit and work with organisations that young people already trust. You don't need all the answers. You need to be willing to give someone a genuine first chance. Milburn is proposing a ten-year reset. That needs cross-party commitment, long-term funding and independent scrutiny, not another political cycle of rebrands. Support must come before cruel, knee-jerk decisions to cut young people’s social security that helps them get on with their lives.

The system has let young people down. It’s time for this Government to fix it.

Instead of funding the appearance of change, it’s time to start backing the people who can deliver it.

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Roman Dibden is a Manchester based youth employment expert and the founder of Breakout - a youth employment charity for 16-25 year olds.

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