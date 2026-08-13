AQA has published its grade boundaries for 2026 A-level results as students pick up their marks.

Thousands of students are collecting their marks on Thursday morning, hoping that their grades are enough to secure a place at university, college or an apprenticeship.

According to UCAS, some 262,820 18-year-olds in the UK have been accepted into university, a new record and up 3% from 255,130 last year.

AQA is one of the largest exam bodies alongside Pearson Edexcel and has had its grade boundaries online since June for dozens of subjects.

We have put the results, below, into two lists as history has so many options and variants that it is in a list of its own. All information was taken from the AQA website.

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AQA A-level grade boundaries 2026

These are the AQA A-level results for 2026 as included on their website.

We have not included history in this first list as there are many different options and variants.