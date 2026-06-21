Dame Sarah Mullally is on a pilgrimage that includes meetings, prayer and worship with Palestinian Christians in East Jerusalem, the occupied West Bank and Israel.

Dame Sarah Mullally is the first Archbishop of Canterbury to visit the Palestinian Christian town of Birzeit in the West Bank. Picture: Alamy

By Hannah Drayton

Dame Sarah Mullally, the Archbishop of Canterbury, has told Palestinians she will use her position to seek “the peace you desire and the freedom you deserve”.

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She made the vow during a sermon on Sunday as she carried out the first visit by an Archbishop of Canterbury to the Palestinian Christian town of Birzeit in the West Bank. The Archbishop is on a pilgrimage that includes meetings, prayer and worship with Palestinian Christians in East Jerusalem, the occupied West Bank and Israel. On the second day of her trip, she said it was “a privilege” to spend time with worshippers and acknowledged the heavy cost of life they face every day. Read more: Archbishop of Canterbury uses her first Easter message to call for peace in the Middle East Read more: First female Archbishop of Canterbury installed in 1,400-year history

The Archbishop is on a pilgrimage that includes meetings, prayer and worship with Palestinian Christians in East Jerusalem, the occupied West Bank and Israel. Picture: Alamy

She told the congregation: “I am aware that I have certain freedoms that many of you do not enjoy, being able to cross borders and checkpoints, spending time in neighbouring communities, and going to Jerusalem. “I am deeply humbled by this opportunity to join you in prayer and fellowship,” she said. “I recognise the costliness of life for you and your families, and the costliness of following Jesus here in this land, which was our Saviour’s home and is your home. “Thank you for the openness with which you have welcomed me. I will not forget what I have seen and what I have heard. I could not forget it. I will carry these encounters with me as I return home. “I will use my role as Archbishop to seek the peace you desire and the freedom you deserve,” she added.

Sarah Mullally is the first female Archbishop of Canterbury in it's 1,400 year history. Picture: Alamy