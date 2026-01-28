"It is fair to say that I have, both in my secular role as well as in the Church, experienced misogyny at times," she said.

The Rt Revd and Rt Hon Dame Sarah Mullally. Picture: Getty

By Alice Padgett

The first female Archbishop of Canterbury has vowed to speak out on misogyny, as she was confirmed in her new role as the Church of England’s top bishop.

Dame Sarah Mullally took part in a service at St Paul's Cathedral which legally confirmed her as the 106th person to take up the post, after being named in October as the first woman in the role. A heckler, believed to be retired vicar Paul Williamson, briefly interrupted Wednesday's proceedings and was escorted from the cathedral – although it was not immediately clear what he said. Mr Williamson has previously been described as a "serial protester", and also interrupted a 2015 service for the consecration of the first female Church of England bishop, Libby Lane. A petition in his name was also set up online in December calling on "bishop Sarah Mullally to resign for safeguarding failures".

Sarah Mullally confirmed as 106th Archbishop of Canterbury at St Paulâs Cathedral. Picture: Getty

Following Wednesday’s interruption, Archbishop of York Stephen Cottrell said “full opportunity” had been given for lawful objections, but none had been received and the process would therefore continue. A spokesperson for the cathedral said the protester had been asked to leave, and “left peacefully after a short time”. Technically, the King is head of the Church of England, but the person holding the role of Archbishop of Canterbury is the most senior bishop and the spiritual leader of the Church and the worldwide Anglican Communion. While Dame Sarah’s appointment has been welcomed by many as a historic first, it was branded “devastating” by Archbishop Henry Ndukuba of the Church of Nigeria, who said last year it was insensitive “to the conviction of the majority of Anglicans who are unable to embrace female headship in the episcopate”.

Senior Stonemason inscribes the name of the new Archbishop of Canterbury Dame Sarah Mullally. Picture: Alamy

The Archbishop of the Anglican Church of Rwanda and chairman of Gafcon (Global Fellowship of Confessing Anglicans), Laurent Mbanda, previously published a statement saying the “majority of the Anglican Communion still believes that the Bible requires a male-only episcopacy”, insisting it is therefore “impossible for the Archbishop of Canterbury to serve as a focus of unity within the Communion”. Dame Sarah, in an interview as she took up her new role, shared her gratitude for the “support of a whole range of people, including men, in my ministry”. But the former chief nursing officer for England, added: “It is fair to say that I have, both in my secular role as well as in the Church, experienced misogyny at times.” She said over the years she has learned it must be spoken about “so that you bring it out into the open”. Last year, while addressing the Church’s General Synod – known as its parliament – her voice cracked with emotion as she told of the “institutional barriers” and “micro-aggressions” women continue to face in the Church. Asked this week about misogyny in the Church, she said: “I’m conscious that being in this role, it’s important for me to speak of it, because there are some that don’t necessarily have the status or the power of this role, and feel more hesitant to do it.“

She was elected The Archbishop of Canterbury, having started the day as the Bishop of London. Picture: Alamy