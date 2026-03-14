Archbishop of Canterbury to walk 87 miles from London ahead of enthronement
The new Archbishop of Canterbury is to make an 87-mile pilgrimage from London ahead of her formal enthronement as the top bishop in the Church of England.
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Dame Sarah Mullally, who was named last year as the first woman to take the leading role, will also become the first Archbishop of Canterbury in modern history to undertake the trek.
She will, alongside her husband Eamonn, begin the journey to Canterbury on Tuesday, making their way along the Becket Camino route from St Paul’s Cathedral in London to Canterbury Cathedral.
Dame Sarah, who was Bishop of London for almost a decade, described it as “deeply humbling to be following in the footsteps of those who have walked this ancient route”.
She said: “For centuries, faithful pilgrims have flocked to Canterbury, and I will be reflecting on this tradition as we make our way through the Kent countryside and its towns and cities.”
The six-day journey, during which the Archbishop will stop at various points for prayer services at churches, cathedrals and abbeys, meet other pilgrims and visit schools and ecumenical organisations, will end on Sunday March 22.
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Dame Sarah will be formally installed, or enthroned, at Canterbury Cathedral on Wednesday March 25.
The Prince of Wales will represent the King at the historic ceremony.Charles is supreme governor of the Church of England but William, his son and heir, will deputise for the head of state at the service. He will be joined by the Princess of Wales.
As the ceremony marks the official start of Dame Sarah’s public ministry, she will, for the first time, preach a sermon as Archbishop of Canterbury.
Stops along her route will include Southwark Cathedral, Aylesford Priory, the Shrine of St Jude in Faversham, Lesnes Abbey and Rochester Cathedral.The Dean of Canterbury, David Monteith, is expected to join for the final stretch of the journey, walking from the village of Chartham to Canterbury, and aiming to arrive in time for evensong.
Dame Sarah said: “I’m looking forward to visiting local churches, cathedrals and holy sites along the route, and to meeting people, praying with them and hearing their stories.
“As I walk this path I will be praying for our Church and our world, and asking God to bless those we meet. Every Christian life is a pilgrimage, a journey with God.
“As I begin this new chapter in my own life and ministry, I am grateful to be walking with God and with others.”