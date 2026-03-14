The new Archbishop of Canterbury is to make an 87-mile pilgrimage from London ahead of her formal enthronement as the top bishop in the Church of England.

Dame Sarah Mullally, who was named last year as the first woman to take the leading role, will also become the first Archbishop of Canterbury in modern history to undertake the trek.

She will, alongside her husband Eamonn, begin the journey to Canterbury on Tuesday, making their way along the Becket Camino route from St Paul’s Cathedral in London to Canterbury Cathedral.

Dame Sarah, who was Bishop of London for almost a decade, described it as “deeply humbling to be following in the footsteps of those who have walked this ancient route”.

She said: “For centuries, faithful pilgrims have flocked to Canterbury, and I will be reflecting on this tradition as we make our way through the Kent countryside and its towns and cities.”

The six-day journey, during which the Archbishop will stop at various points for prayer services at churches, cathedrals and abbeys, meet other pilgrims and visit schools and ecumenical organisations, will end on Sunday March 22.

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