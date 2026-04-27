The Archbishop of Canterbury has said she is praying for the King and Queen as they embark on a four-day state visit to the US, describing them as “wonderful people”.

The royal couple touched down at the Joint Base Andrews air base in Maryland, which is a short distance from Washington.

The royal trip comes amid security concerns in the wake of the weekend shooting at a Washington dinner attended by Donald Trump and strained transatlantic ties over the Iran war.

Dame Sarah Mullally made her remarks following a historic meeting with the Pope at the Vatican.

Asked if she sympathised with the King on having to walk a difficult diplomatic tightrope on the US visit, the most senior Anglican cleric said: “I always hold His Majesty the Kingin my prayers and also the Queen in my prayers.

“And I pray for them for this trip, as always, and they are wonderful people who offer hospitality and greetings to so many people.”

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