Archbishop praying for ‘wonderful’ King and Queen as they touch down in US for state visit
The royal couple touched down at the Joint Base Andrews air base in Maryland on Monday evening.
The Archbishop of Canterbury has said she is praying for the King and Queen as they embark on a four-day state visit to the US, describing them as “wonderful people”.
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The royal couple touched down at the Joint Base Andrews air base in Maryland, which is a short distance from Washington.
The royal trip comes amid security concerns in the wake of the weekend shooting at a Washington dinner attended by Donald Trump and strained transatlantic ties over the Iran war.
Dame Sarah Mullally made her remarks following a historic meeting with the Pope at the Vatican.
Asked if she sympathised with the King on having to walk a difficult diplomatic tightrope on the US visit, the most senior Anglican cleric said: “I always hold His Majesty the Kingin my prayers and also the Queen in my prayers.
“And I pray for them for this trip, as always, and they are wonderful people who offer hospitality and greetings to so many people.”
Read more: LIVE: King touches down in US days after White House assassination attempt
Questions were raised over the state visit after a gunman attempted to storm a White House correspondents’ black-tie event on Saturday night where the US president was due to speak.
Mr Trump, his wife and other senior members of the administration were bundled to safety by US secret service agents as guests took cover under tables in the ballroom of the Washington Hilton after shots were fired nearby.
The decision to go ahead with the royal trip followed discussions on both sides of the Atlantic.While minor adjustments will be made to one or two royal engagements during the trip, the overall plan remains unchanged.
Speaking on Sunday evening, British ambassador to the US, Sir Christian Turner, said: “We are very confident that all appropriate security measures are in place.”
In an interview with CBS News, Mr Trump said of the King’s visit: “I think it’s great. He’ll be very safe.“The White House grounds are really safe.”As well as meeting with Mr Trump, the royal couple will be guests of honour at a White House banquet and the monarch has been invited to address a joint meeting of the US Congress.
Meanwhile, Mr Trump’s security is being reviewed in the wake of the latest gun attack.The incident has led to renewed concern over the rise in political violence in the US in recent years.
Mr Trump survived an assassination attempt while speaking at a campaign rally near Butler, Pennsylvania, in 2024.