The Archbishop of Wales has told LBC she believes the Church in Wales “will get there” on introducing equal marriage, but it’s “a number of years away”.

The marriage of same-sex couples became legal across the UK more than a decade ago, following the introduction of the Marriage (Same Sex Couples) Act 2013, but the ceremonies are not permitted to take place within either the Church in Wales or the Church of England.

In October 2021, the Church in Wales commenced a trial period to allow those in same-sex marriages – or civil partnerships – to have their unions blessed.

As the five-year deadline approaches, three options are currently being debated: allow the trial period to lapse, extend the blessings as a permanent rite or move to offer a service of marriage.

Listening exercises have been taking places across the country, with views also being gathered at the Church in Wales' Governing Body meeting in Newport two weeks ago.

“There were views strongly stated on both sides of the argument,” the Archbishop says. “Those who are very keen to be able to have their relationships blessed in marriage, and those who feel this is really not the way we should be going.”

Cherry Vann, who was elected Archbishop of Wales in July, in addition to her role of Bishop of Monmouth, is herself in a civil partnership.

“I absolutely understand there are many who do [want equal marriage], but feel the church is currently offering them something second best,” she adds.

“My sense is we will get there. How long it will take us? I don't know. It's probably going to be longer than some people want, but we must make sure we move in a way that we can keep most people with us.”

The Archbishop believes same-sex blessings will at least continue past next year, with discussions around equal marriage continuing.

"Essentially, we have to come to a point where we reach a mutual understanding that this is where God is leading us, because that is the most important thing about all of this. It's not what we want as human beings, it's what we believe God is leading us into.

"My sense is that a growing number of people are now feeling that this is the way forward, this is where God is leading us and this is where we need to go."