The mother and brother of Archie Battersbee have been jailed for a revenge attack which saw the duo chase a motorist off the road and into a tree.

Hollie Dance, 50, and Archie's older brother Thomas Summers, 26, chased down the victim in separate cars for 13 miles from Westcliff-on-Sea to Basildon, Essex, before forcing the victim's vehicle into a tree.

The incident happened in October 2022, two months after her son's life support was switched off, and weeks after Dance buried her son.

Dance and Summers have now been jailed for four years and five years respectively for their role in the attack.

Archie Battersbee was 12 when he died after a High Court battle in 2022.

He had been found unconscious with a ligature around his head. An inquest later ruled this was after a "prank or experiment" gone wrong.

The case sparked a national debate, with Dance arguing against switching off her son's life support.