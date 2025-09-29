The “non-conformist” architect who designed the MI6 building, Sir Terry Farrell, has died aged 87.

Sir Terry was best known for being behind major new build projects like London’s Charing Cross station and the new headquarters of the Secret Intelligence Service (SIS), which is more commonly known as MI6 and has featured in a number of Bond films, including 2012’s Skyfall.

His architecture firm, Farrells, announced the news on Monday in a statement shared on behalf of Sir Terry’s family.

The statement read: “Terry was frequently called a maverick, radical and a non-conformist, which he relished. He was an architect who was never quite part of the ‘architecture club’, often going against the architectural establishment.

“Terry constantly argued for a more responsive, responsible approach to large-scale projects with adaption and conversion as a creative and viable option to wholesale demolition and rebuild.

“He will be remembered as the UK’s leading architect planner whose enduring commitment to urbanism has helped shape government policy on key built environment issues.”