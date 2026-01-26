Arctic Monkeys start rumours of new album for 2026
Band release single Opening Night, but fans split about what it means for future
Arctic Monkeys have released their first single in years, fuelling talk that a new album could be on the way.
Opening Night was released last week as part of the charity album War Child Help (2), which also featured previously unheard music from The Last Dinner Party, Damon Albarn, Foals, Cameron Winter and Olivia Rodrigo.
The Sheffield band had previously given fans a hint that their eighth album could be on the way after taking promotion for The Car down from their website.
They have not released any music since their 2022 LP which led to a world tour the following year with a headline slot at Glastonbury Festival.
Visitors to arcticmonkeys.com are no longer greeted with The Car graphics but a dark green screen, and some generic merch and video information, as well as a newsletter section.
But fans are divided over whether the Opening Night release could be a one-off red herring, an indication that music could be on the way, or that this is a sign off from the band.
A statement from Arctic Monkeys read: “When James Ford called and asked if we’d contribute to the ‘Help(2)’ album, we set to work on a song idea and assembled in Abbey Road to record it.”
This suggests it was a one-off recording, but does not rule out or confirm another album.
Arctic Monkeys' studio albums
- Whatever People Say I Am, That's What I'm Not (2006)
- Favourite Worst Nightmare (2007)
- Humbug (2009)
- Suck It and See (2011)
- AM (2013)
- Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino (2018)
- The Car (2022)
It is the latest nugget of information for news-hungry fans, following drummer Matt Helders sharing short videos on his Instagram page.
These clips showed him in the studio with short pieces of electronic music playing. It is unclear if what plays will go towards an Arctic Monkeys project or if Helders intends it for himself.
Well what do you know... https://t.co/ggvG46JGYM— Has it Leaked (@hasitleaked) August 6, 2025
Has it Leaked tweeted: “Arctic Monkeys, despite solo projects, studio sessions booked for November. Me guessing and hoping - Full summer tour 2026.”
While this is all speculation, what has been confirmed is that the four-piece have launched Bang Bang Recordings.
This presumed record label has been logged with UK Gov under the names of the members; Helders, Jamie Cook, Nick O'Malley, and Alex Turner.