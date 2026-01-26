Arctic Monkeys have released their first single in years, fuelling talk that a new album could be on the way.

Opening Night was released last week as part of the charity album War Child Help (2), which also featured previously unheard music from The Last Dinner Party, Damon Albarn, Foals, Cameron Winter and Olivia Rodrigo.

The Sheffield band had previously given fans a hint that their eighth album could be on the way after taking promotion for The Car down from their website.

They have not released any music since their 2022 LP which led to a world tour the following year with a headline slot at Glastonbury Festival.

Visitors to arcticmonkeys.com are no longer greeted with The Car graphics but a dark green screen, and some generic merch and video information, as well as a newsletter section.

But fans are divided over whether the Opening Night release could be a one-off red herring, an indication that music could be on the way, or that this is a sign off from the band.

A statement from Arctic Monkeys read: “When James Ford called and asked if we’d contribute to the ‘Help(2)’ album, we set to work on a song idea and assembled in Abbey Road to record it.”

This suggests it was a one-off recording, but does not rule out or confirm another album.