Are Reform's immigration policies 'racist'? Nick Ferrari callers debate
| Updated: 27m ago
'I've lived here all my life and I'm worried...'
After Keir Starmer branded Reform's immigration policies as 'racist', Nick Ferrari speaks to callers:
0:00 | Tony in Leyton and Adam in Maidstone head-to-head over the plans.
5:35 | James in Bristol defends the policy, which he hasn't read.
8:33 | Carla in Lambeth has lived in the UK 'all her life' and is worried about what might happen.
11:26 | John in Cheltenham argues we should focus more on interrogating the practicalities of Reform's policy
12:12| John in Lowestoft calls Keir Starmer 'condescending and patronising'