'I've lived here all my life and I'm worried...'

After Keir Starmer branded Reform's immigration policies as 'racist', Nick Ferrari speaks to callers:

0:00 | Tony in Leyton and Adam in Maidstone head-to-head over the plans.

5:35 | James in Bristol defends the policy, which he hasn't read.

8:33 | Carla in Lambeth has lived in the UK 'all her life' and is worried about what might happen.

11:26 | John in Cheltenham argues we should focus more on interrogating the practicalities of Reform's policy

12:12| John in Lowestoft calls Keir Starmer 'condescending and patronising'