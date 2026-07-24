Andy Burnham has continued the UK policy of allowing the US to use the air base for 'defensive strikes'.

In response, Iran has said that it considers RAF Fairford a 'legitimate target' after the US used the base for bombing raids.

James O'Brien says the decision to grant the US access to UK bases ‘doesn’t feel as right’ as it did back in March...

What should Burnham do? LBC callers have their say:

00:00 | Caller Mo says that history is written by the victors and that Andy Burnham needs to decide whether the US are going to win the war, before he joins in.

09:34 | Peter believes that he may have Burnham’s get out of jail free card. Instead of using sanctions, Burnham needs to use beurocracy to delay trump in order to keep Britain out of the war.

12:00 | Caller Ash Maritime expert. He’s concerned about the impending food crisis due to this war, but he thinks the UN can use this to give Trump a diplomatic offramp by allow humanitarian corridors and aid to come through.

17:48 | Andrew says that Britain has to wake up to the fact that we can ‘no longer be sure that the US is our ally’.

19:32 | Chris says we should ‘sit it out until normality returns’, but unfortunately in world of world of ‘social media influencer presidents’ the horse has already bolted and that’s no longer possible.