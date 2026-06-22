Vice President JD Vance has touched down in Switzerland to help formally launch negotiations with Iranian leaders over curbing Tehran’s nuclear program. The meeting follows a framework agreed by both the US and Iran last week, providing negotiators with a 60-day window to reach a conclusion on the technical details. Despite this, the first days of the agreement have been littered with the heavy exchange of fire in Lebanon between Israel and the Iranian-backed militant group Hezbollah.



Ali Miraj asks callers to reflect on the situation and what future possibilities could be with the all-encapsulating question: 'What was the point of the Iran war?'

00:00 | Ali asks his callers their thoughts on the topic

01:32 | Paul from Bergerac in France: 'America's time has come to an end!'

05:34 | Ali tells Yasmir from Barnet he's been 'sold out' by this war

08:31 | Sarah from Fleet: 'I think US genuinely thought they could change the regime and it's a disaster'

10:17 | Anthony from Mill Hill: 'I'm frightened for the future of the Middle East'

14:08 | Jeppy from Newport in the Isle of Wight: 'They've given lots of power to Hezbollah...'