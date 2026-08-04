Greg James has revealed that he missed his Radio 1 Breakfast Show on Tuesday because of the death of his pet dog Barney.

The presenter shared on Instagram that "can't stop crying" at the loss of the Labrador, which he adopted with wife, Bella Mackie, from Battersea Dogs' Home in 2019.

James wrote on Instagram: "I can’t really get my head around it. But he was peaceful, we were with him at home in the garden in the sunshine and I can’t stop crying."

He added: "Can I just ask you to not pile in with DMs, particularly for Bella for a bit please. We’re completely floored by it and I can’t believe our little mate has gone and it’s very real and very raw and just so f***** sad."

The 40-year-old signed off the message with: "Not on the show tomorrow obvs".

But while James has taken time off to mourn his pet, what does the law say?

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