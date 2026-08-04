Are you allowed time off work when a pet dies?
What the law states about whether time off is allowed after the bereavement of a pet
Greg James has revealed that he missed his Radio 1 Breakfast Show on Tuesday because of the death of his pet dog Barney.
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The presenter shared on Instagram that "can't stop crying" at the loss of the Labrador, which he adopted with wife, Bella Mackie, from Battersea Dogs' Home in 2019.
James wrote on Instagram: "I can’t really get my head around it. But he was peaceful, we were with him at home in the garden in the sunshine and I can’t stop crying."
He added: "Can I just ask you to not pile in with DMs, particularly for Bella for a bit please. We’re completely floored by it and I can’t believe our little mate has gone and it’s very real and very raw and just so f***** sad."
The 40-year-old signed off the message with: "Not on the show tomorrow obvs".
But while James has taken time off to mourn his pet, what does the law say?
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Are you allowed time off work when a pet dies?
Pet bereavement leave is rarely automatically offered, and getting a day off is usually at the discretion of your line manager.
Companies rarely have a policy for employees who have lost a pet for fear that it might be abused, as it is hard to prove that a staff member had a pet.
A grieving pet owner told the RSPCA that they had made up an excuse that they were unwell. The person said: “I had to pretend I was ill. I couldn’t face work. She was my best friend.”
Many managers are understanding, however, and it is not uncommon for someone to take a day off because their pet has passed.
How to cope with losing a pet
Grief at the loss of a pet is a very normal reaction, with 97% of pet owners telling the RSPCA that they were "truly heartbroken" and 67% added that they were shocked by the intensity of the grief.
The charity's guidance states: "Grief doesn’t follow a straight line. Instead, we often move back and forth between intense feelings and everyday functioning – a pattern known as the dual process model.
"One day you might feel numb or heartbroken, the next distracted by daily tasks, then back in the thick of sadness again."
As for how to cope, the RSPCA suggests:
- Keeping up familiar routines,
- Making time for small, enjoyable moments each day,
- Trying new activities that don’t stir painful memories,
- Creating memory boxes, journaling or taking a walk in honour of your pet.
Others have had pet funerals and spoken to owners of pets who they might often encounter on a dog walk.