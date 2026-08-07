Argentina and Mexico have backed Gianni Infantino as Norway has added its name to a growing list of countries calling on the Fifa boss to quit.

The World Cup finalists and the 2026 co-hosts have both added their support for the under-fire president, who has been condemned in some quarters for his plan to sell off shares in the competition.

Mr Infantino has now apologised, but refused to resign after retreating on his plan, which Arsene Wenger, these days a top Fifa official, had called a mistake.

He called staff to a crisis meeting in Morocco earlier this week, with European confederation Uefa, joining North American equivalent Concacaf and Asia's AFC in threatening to boycott the World Cup.

Norwegian Football Federation (NFF) president Lise Klaveness said on Friday: "There is no going back for Gianni Infantino.

"The international football cooperation is very much in trouble, and we must have a reason to get together now, and we want to ask the Fifa president to resign now.

"We will see which other countries eventually join in, if that becomes the strategy from the Uefa board. We are not going to ask for an extraordinary [Uefa board] meeting; we will ask him to resign in our dialogue with Fifa."

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