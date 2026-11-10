Lawyers for the Argentine government asked for judges to order a halt to the Sea Lion project

Argentina has called for an international court to block oil exploration and drilling near the Falkland Islands, claiming the UK had acted illegally by giving the go-ahead for the scheme. Picture: Colin N. Perkel/Alamy

By Alex Storey

Argentina has accused the UK of acting illegally by approving the go-ahead of drilling for oil near the Falkland Islands.

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Mario Oyarzabal representing the Argentine government at the hearing. Picture: Gregor Fischer/Getty

The UK government vowed to "robustly defend our interests and those of the Falkland Islanders" who have "the right to develop their natural resources". At the hearing in Hamburg, Argentina’s lawyer Mario Oyarzabal said: "What is at stake cannot be restored. "Hydrocarbons are non-renewable resources and their extraction is final. Drilling permanently alters the seabed and subsoil. "Wells may be plugged, but they cannot be undone. Once extracted, oil cannot be put back. "No compensation could restore the status quo ante, nor can the information obtained ever be withdrawn."

He added: "In the event of a blowout or spill, it is Argentina that would bear its consequences and be called upon to respond, not a state that is 12,700 kilometres away." Mr Oyarzabal referred to a 1995 agreement on co-operation in the South Atlantic, which Argentina pulled out of in 2007, arguing that the British granting of licences for oil exploration showed the UK had refused to work with Buenos Aires. "Argentina did not abandon co-operation, but, as Argentines know well, it takes two to tango," he said. "Unfortunately, the United Kingdom prefers to dance alone." He urged the Hamburg court to grant provisional measures halting the Sea Lion project now pending a full resolution of the dispute.

An Argentinian flag flying in Port Stanley during the Falklands War. Picture: Bettmann/Getty