The foreign minister accused the HMS Medway of making a “military incursion” into Argentine waters earlier this month

Argentina accused a British warship of making an "illegal" passage near the Falkland Islands. Picture: Alamy

By Issy Clarke

Argentina has accused a British warship of making an "illegal" journey near the Falkland Islands just hours after the country's World Cup victory.

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Pablo Quirno accused the Royal Navy vessel of making an “unconsulted and illegal” journey into Argentina's waters. Picture: Alamy

HMS Medway is a Batch 2 River-class offshore patrol vessel which is usually based in the Falkland Islands. It replaced the HMS Forth as the permanent guard vessel in the waters in January, and its duties include patrols and fishery protection. In the statement on X, Mr Quirno said: “In diplomacy, work is not shouted about like goals, but we are driven by the same conviction: the pride of being Argentine and the constant defence of our interests.” It comes amid a ramping up of historic tensions between the two nations over the Falkland Islands in the days leading up to their World Cup clash, which boiled over into conflict in 1982 when Argentina staged an invasion.

Argentina's players stoked tensions after holding up a banner that read “Las Malvinas son Argentinas”, or “The Falklands are Argentine" after the final whistle blew. Picture: Alamy

The British-controlled islands, situated 300 miles off Argentina's east coast, continue to remain the subject of a sovereignty argument between Britain and Argentina. Argentina's players stoked tensions after holding up a banner that read “Las Malvinas son Argentinas”, or “The Falklands are Argentine" after the final whistle blew. Ahead of the game on Wednesday evening - which saw Lionel Messi's team end England's World Cup dreams with a 2-1 victory - the Argentine vice-president had described England as “invaders” and “usurping pirates”. Later on Wednesday night, she doubled down by posting pictures of the players holding the banner, with a message translating to: “The Falklands are Argentine! They banned bringing them to the stadium and forgot that we carry them in our blood and our hearts.”

Speaking on LBC this morning, business secretary Peter Kyle branded the banner as "offensive" and "entirely inappropriate". "“Certainly one of the central tenets of the World Cup is that politics is kept separate," he told Tom Swarbrick. "What they did was entirely inappropriate. It was of course offensive to us and I suspect lots of other people around the world who just wanted to watch the football." Asked if he trusted Fifa to deal with the episode, Kyle responded that there "must be an investigation into it".

Tory shadow minister Andrew Griffith said: "Labour’s Chagos surrender has made us look weak, and British territory up for grabs. The Falklands are British. Whoever won the football. "This idiotic display from the Argies was clearly against FIFA rules. They should be punished." Speaking about posing with the banner, Argentinian midfielder Leandro Paredes said: "It's a sad part of our history. "For everyone involved in that chapter of, I repeat, our history, it hurts. "We knew we were playing for them too, for all the people, for our entire nation. I believe we did it in the best possible way."