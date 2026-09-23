England will take on world champions Spain on September 26 before a trip to face Czechia on September 29.

England's Harry Kane appears dejected following the FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final defeat. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Harry Kane says England’s World Cup exit was the most painful near miss yet due to the manner of a semi-final collapse to Argentina that “wasn’t us as a team”.

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The wounds from the agonising late loss remain raw as Thomas Tuchel’s group reconvenes 10 weeks on for the start of their Nations League campaign and quest to become Euro 2028 champions. England’s attempt to bounce back from heartbreak begins on Saturday at Wembley against Spain, who beat them in the last European Championship final and would have awaited in the World Cup final. Kane could not bear to watch July’s title decider and instead distracted himself with a round of golf in New York, having been left to stew on missing out on a place in the nearby MetLife Stadium showpiece. Read more: Morgan Gibbs-White called up for England as five withdrawals sees Tuchel turn to Nottingham Forest star Read more: Declan Rice and Cole Palmer lead five withdrawals from England squad

England's Harry Kane during a training session at St George's Park, Burton-upon-Trent on September 23. Picture: Alamy

“I’m so passionate about England, especially because I have been on this journey now,” the long-serving skipper said. “I have been to the finals, to semi-finals and been so close. Each one hurts in a different way. This one hurt, for sure. More than any other one. “I would probably say even more than when I missed a penalty in Qatar (in the quarter-final against France) just in the manner that it happened. “It just felt like it wasn’t us as a team. It wasn’t the team that we wanted to be and said we’d be. “I think sometimes when you maybe go against your beliefs and you lose, it feels 10 times worse than just losing in a way where if we lose doing it our way you accept it, take it on the chin and move on. “It’s tough and it will still be tough. You have to move on.”

England's Marc Guehi, Dominic Callvert-Lewin and Morgan Gibbs-White during a training session. Picture: Alamy

Kane says the pain from such disappointments “stays with you” and must act as fuel as England players and staff try to find how they can be both better and themselves in the biggest moments. “It’s something that we haven’t quite been able to do in latter stages of tournaments against the bigger nations and the better nations,” the 121-cap striker said. “And it may be a mixture of things. It may be personalities, it may be mentality, it may be just the direction and how we want to play in those games. “I think it’s conversations that we need to have as a group and team. Not just sit down but as we gradually go through these next games, through this next period of the Nations League, which we want to try and win. “We want to try and take that next step because I think that’ll be an important step for us as a team. “I know there’s a perception that the Nations League maybe not being as important, but when you haven’t won for so long I think just the feeling of winning a trophy with England could then catapult us going into the Euros in a couple of years.”