By Chay Quinn

Argentina is asking Britain to lift a weapons ban dating back to the Falklands War which could allow the South American nation to purchase state-of-the-art military equipment.

Javier Milei, Argentina's radical president, has told The Telegraph that talks have begun on changing the restrictions that Britain imposed during the Falklands War in 1982. He said: "There are no world powers without military power," he said. "There is no country that counts in the international context if they can't defend their borders." Any weapon with British components are banned from being sold to Argentina if it "enhances" the country's military capability. The rules effectively create a blanket ban on Western weapons being sold to Milei's nation.

Milei is trying to rebuild his country's military. Picture: Getty