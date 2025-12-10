Argentina seeks end to British ban on arm sales as President Milei launches charm offensive
Argentina is asking Britain to lift a weapons ban dating back to the Falklands War which could allow the South American nation to purchase state-of-the-art military equipment.
Javier Milei, Argentina's radical president, has told The Telegraph that talks have begun on changing the restrictions that Britain imposed during the Falklands War in 1982.
He said: “There are no world powers without military power,” he said. “There is no country that counts in the international context if they can’t defend their borders.”
Any weapon with British components are banned from being sold to Argentina if it "enhances" the country's military capability.
The rules effectively create a blanket ban on Western weapons being sold to Milei's nation.
But his administration are now launching a lobbying effort to overhaul the rules - including confirmation that the firebrand president will visit the UK in spring 2026.
Mr Milei told the Telegraph that he will visit Sir Keir Starmer, becoming the first Argentinian president to do so since 1998.
He also said he would like to meet opposition leaders including Nigel Farage, who also met the French presidential frontrunner in recent days.
Despite the attempts to rebuild the nation's military, Mr Milei confirmed that he would only see the Falkland Islands given to Argentina through diplomatic means.
The military junta which ran Argentina in 1982 previously invaded the British islands before being soundly defeated by the British armed forces within a matter of months.
He said: “Since I consider that the solution is to be sought through peaceful and diplomatic solutions, I think that the best way to show the willingness on the part of Argentina is to show that we also have a commercially adult relationship.”
Milei added: “Whatever can be done to improve trade, I will do, taking the geopolitical risks into consideration.”