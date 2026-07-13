Downing Street has strongly rejected the Argentine foreign minister’s claim that Falkland Islanders are an “artificially implanted” population.

In an essay for La Nacion newspaper, Pablo Quirno appeared to suggest that a referendum showing support for UK sovereignty was illegitimate because of a population that had been “artificially implanted by the occupying power”.

In a 2013 vote, the islanders overwhelmingly backed keeping their status as a British overseas territory. Still, the minister argued that no poll organised “unilaterally” by the UK can have “legal effect”, calling instead for negotiations on the Falklands’ future.

Asked about the remarks, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “Well, no. The Falkland islanders are British with a right to determine their own future.

“The UK’s position is clear. The islanders have repeatedly expressed their wish to remain a British overseas territory, and their right to self-determination is paramount.

“In 2013, the people of the Falkland Islands voted overwhelmingly in favour of remaining a UK overseas territory.”

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