Downing Street rejects Argentinian foreign minister's claim British Falkland Islanders are 'artificially implanted'
Buenos Aires has repeatedly claimed sovereignty over the Falkland Islands and was defeated in a short but bloody war after mounting an invasion in 1982.
Downing Street has strongly rejected the Argentine foreign minister’s claim that Falkland Islanders are an “artificially implanted” population.
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In an essay for La Nacion newspaper, Pablo Quirno appeared to suggest that a referendum showing support for UK sovereignty was illegitimate because of a population that had been “artificially implanted by the occupying power”.
In a 2013 vote, the islanders overwhelmingly backed keeping their status as a British overseas territory. Still, the minister argued that no poll organised “unilaterally” by the UK can have “legal effect”, calling instead for negotiations on the Falklands’ future.
Asked about the remarks, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “Well, no. The Falkland islanders are British with a right to determine their own future.
“The UK’s position is clear. The islanders have repeatedly expressed their wish to remain a British overseas territory, and their right to self-determination is paramount.
“In 2013, the people of the Falkland Islands voted overwhelmingly in favour of remaining a UK overseas territory.”
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Responding to the idea that the population had been planted to deliver that vote, the prime minister's spokesperson said: “Well, I just rejected that. As I say, the Falkland islanders are British with the right to determine their own future.”
Buenos Aires has repeatedly claimed sovereignty over the Falkland Islands and was defeated in a short but bloody war after mounting an invasion in 1982, the shadow of which hangs over UK-Argentine relations to this day.
The islands, known as Islas Malvinas in Spanish, are about 8,000 miles from Britain and 300 miles from mainland Argentina.
He added that the intervention was extremely unhelpful and said Sir Keir Starmer’s focus was on the football.
England will face Argentina in Atlanta on Wednesday after their 2-1 victory against Norway last week.
Asked what Sir Keir made of reports about some chanting about the Falklands from Argentine fans, the official said: “I think the Prime Minister’s view is that football should be about the game and about bringing people together.
“That’s what fans want to see.”