Argentina's players have been backed by the White House after flying a controversial Falklands banner after beating England in the World Cup semi-final in Atlanta.

Lionel Messi's team sparked fury by holding a fan-made sign reading "The Falklands are Argentinian" after their last-gasp 2-1 victory on Wednesday.

The scenes resulted in a diplomatic row, with Number 10 insisting that "The World Cup may not be ours, but the Falklands are".

Wading into the row, Donald Trump's World Cup chief Andrew Giuliani defended the Argentines, citing "free speech".

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