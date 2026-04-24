Argentina has called for new talks over the sovereignty of the Falkland Islands after it was revealed that Donald Trump may review the US's position on the British-controlled archipelago.

"The Argentine Republic once again expresses its willingness to resume bilateral negotiations ​with the ​United ⁠Kingdom that will allow for finding a peaceful and definitive ​solution to the sovereignty dispute ​and ⁠bring an end to the special and particular colonial situation in which they ⁠are ​immersed," Foreign Minister Pablo ​Quirno said in a post on social media.

Despite Britain fighting and winning the 1982 Falklands War, as well as a 2013 referendum in which 99.8% of inhabitants voted to remain a British Overseas Territory, the Argentinian government still asserts that it should be in control of the islands.

The nation's Foreign Minister, Pablo Quirno, said that Buenos Aires was willing to resume talks with Britain about the disputed islands, which Argentina calls 'Las Malvinas'.

On Friday, a leaked memo revealed that the United States was considering changing its position on the Falklands issue.

In response, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer unequivocally said that the question of their sovereignty rests with Britain alone.

Downing Street insisted the Overseas Territory in the South Atlantic will remain under UK control.

Hitting back on Friday, a spokesperson for the Prime Minister said: "We could not be clearer about the UK’s position on the Falkland Islands.

"It's long-standing. It’s unchanged. Sovereignty rests with the UK, and the Islands’ right to self-determination is paramount.

"That's been our consistent position and will remain the case."

They added: "The PM has been clear repeatedly that he won’t be pressured. He will always take a strong position on the UK's national interests, and the Falklands is no different to that."

It is understood that the potential change in the US's position will come as a punishment for Starmer not supporting the US with attacks on Iran, nor its ongoing blockade of Iranian ports.

Tensions over the territory's sovereignty led to war under Margaret Thatcher, when Argentinian forces invaded the islands in 1982.

The current leader of Argentina, Javier Milei, is one of Trump’s closest allies.