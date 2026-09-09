Mr Milei has reiterated the country’s claim on the islands and said he would introduce sanctions on any oil companies working in the area

Argentina's President Javier Milei speaks during the Madrid Forum, a gathering of Latin American conservative leaders, in Santiago on September 3, 2026. Picture: Javier TORRES / AFP via Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

Argentina has moved to expand its crackdown on oil exploration around the Falkland Islands, launching sanction proceedings against a further 15 people and entities.

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President Javier Milei’s office announced the latest move on Tuesday evening, bringing the total number of those facing sanctions to 60. The announcement did not identify the people and companies facing proceedings. Earlier this week, Argentina’s government said it would file a criminal complaint against oil company Navitas Petroleum over its operations around the islands. In a national address last week, Mr Milei reiterated the country’s claim on the islands and said he would introduce sanctions on any oil companies working in the area. Read more: ‘We can’t let their deaths mean nothing’: Falklands veteran breaks down on LBC as Argentina ramps up threat to British islands Read more: Argentina a 'weak country', slams Badenoch as President Milei announces 'act of justice' sanctions on Falklands oil exploration

Renewed tensions over the British overseas territory came after US President Donald Trump hinted that America would not help the UK in a future Falklands conflict. Downing Street previously suggested there would be no diplomatic response to Mr Milei’s threats, with the UK seeking to bolster ties with the country. In a 2013 referendum, the Falkland Islanders voted overwhelmingly to remain a British overseas territory, with 99.8 per cent voting in favour and just three votes against. Although the US is formally neutral, Washington provided support for Britain’s campaign to retake the islands after the Argentinian invasion in 1982.